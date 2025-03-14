Emily Ratajkowski Turns Up the Heat in Sultry, Pouty New Lingerie Selfie
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to delivering sultry, effortlessly cool content and her latest lingerie selfie is no exception. The My Body author and High Low with EmRata podcast host turned up the heat in a delicate black lace set from Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, proving once again that she knows how to make a statement in the simplest of looks.
In her latest Instagram carousel, the 33-year-old posed at home with her adorable dog, Colombo. She flaunted her super-sculpted supermodel figure, including her toned abs, tiny waist and signature selfie pout. Her glam was glowy and natural, featuring feathered brows, peachy-pink blush on her nose and cheeks and a glossy, plump natural lip. Her long brown locks were straight and slightly tousled, giving off a fresh I woke up like this energy.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Denise Lace Balconette Bra ($59) and 80s-style Lace Brazilian, $15 (intimissimi.com)
The bralette is part of Intimissimi’s newest collection, which the brand described in an Instagram story as “light as air, no side bonding, no padding. It gives you lift without the squeeze, just pure comfort and elegance without fuss. A fresh take on a timeless classic.” The embroidered lace itself is a standout feature: “an intricate masterpiece that combines both floral and geometric patterns into something stunningly unique.” Shop more at Intimissimi.com.
And, in the sweetest coincidental moment, fellow SI Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin is the campaign model for both the bra and underwear. Ratajkowski posed for the iconic magazine in St. Lucia in 2014 and Kauai, Hawai’i in ’15, while Palvin graced the pages in ’17, ’18 and ’19.
“at home with The Underwow by @intimissimi (and Colombo),” the mom of one captioned the breathtaking carousel shared with her 29.4 million Instagram followers.
As the founder of swimwear brand Inamorata Woman, Ratajkowski knows a thing or two about looking stunning in a set—and this photo is the perfect example. She’s long been a fan of the Italian intimates brand, having previously posed for the company’s Valentine‘s Day campaign in a red hot lace look, and incorporating their elegant, luxurious pieces into her everyday style. She‘s often blending comfort with her signature sexy allure in a way that only she can. Her latest post is a reminder that wearing beautiful lingerie doesn’t have to be about impressing someone else—it can simply be about embracing what makes you feel good.