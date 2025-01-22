6 Red Hot Lacy Looks Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski’s Sultry New Valentine’s Day Set
Emily Ratajkowski is turning up the heat just in time for Valentine’s Day. The supermodel, author, activist and podcast host flaunted her toned figure and sculpted abs while striking a bold smolder for photographer Morgan Maher. Posing on a bed, the 33-year-old stunned in a matching lace bra and underwear set from Intimissimi.
“valentine’s with @intimissimi❤️💔,” Ratajkowski captioned the Instagram post shared with her 29.5 million followers and tagged the Italian intimates brand for which fellow SI Swim model Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni have been longtime ambassadors.
More Amore Emma Triangle Top, $79 and More Amore ‘80s Style Brazilian, $18 (intimissimi.com)
This set features soft stretch lace with “More Amore” text, a tiny heart ruffled trim and charming heart-shaped accents for a romantic touch. Designed for both style and comfort, the wireless, unpadded bra offers adjustable satin straps and side boning for a natural fit, while the low-rise Brazilian bottoms flatter with a V-shaped design and delicate side straps. And, if a teddy is more your speed, it comes in a sultry matching one-piece version, $69. Shop more of Ratajkowski’s picks here.
Lingerie isn’t just about romance—it’s about empowerment and confidence, something SI Swimsuit stars know well. Just last month, Lauren Wasser starred in a breathtaking, feminine Valentine’s Day campaign for Bluebella, titled “love letters” using the moment to celebrate strength, individuality and self-love. Learn more about the partnership here and shop the collection at bluebella.com.
Of course, Ratajkowski, founder of swimwear brand Inamorata Woman, knows a thing or two about making a statement in lingerie. Steal her style and shop these six SI Swimsuit-approved red hot lace sets below.
Pretty Little Thing Red Mesh Embroidered Heart Underwired Lingerie Set, $30 (prettylittlething.us)
Pretty Little Thing’s Valentine’s Day lingerie section has just too many stunning sets to choose from. Though this white heart-embellished set takes the cake, we also had our eyes on this studded red and silver three-piece set ($27.50).
Campbell & Kramer Thalia Baby Tee in Cherry Lace, $80 (campbellandkramer.com)
It also comes with matching lace pants ($180) if you’re in the mood to wear a red hot set to your next music festival.
Savage X Fenty Loveline Satin Half-Cup Demi Bra, $49.95 and Loveline Lace Brazilian Panty, $19.95 (savagex.com)
Exude Rihanna’s confidence and it girl energy in this red lace set from her intimates brand, Savage X Fenty. Shop more of their Valentine’s Day collection here.
White Fox Think Of You Lingerie Set Red, $49.99 (whitefoxboutique.com)
White Fox is the queen of speedy shipping and sexy intimates. We love this classy red two-piece that will be a staple in your top drawer for Valentine’s Day and beyond.
Out From Under X Wild Lovers Hope Sheer Lace Balconette Bra, $55 and Hope Sheer Lace Thong, $32 (urbanoutfitters.com)
This beautiful red lace set features intricate lace embroidery detailing and an adorable rosette detail on the underwire top and cheeky bottoms.
Glitter Bralette, $69 and Glitter Panty, $39 (forloveandlemons.com)
It wouldn’t be a lingerie roundup without a luxurious set from For Love and Lemons. This gorgeous sparkly ruby two-piece, made from a high-quality embroidered tulle mesh is from the brand’s collaboration with it girl and entrepreneur Devon Lee Carlson. Until the end of January, 10% of all order proceeds will be donated to wildfire relief in LA. Shop the full For Love and Lemons Valentine’s Day drop here.