This Super Flattering Red and White Bikini Christen Goff Wore in Portugal Is Perfect for Warmer Months Ahead
Christen Goff, unsurprisingly, looked stunning for her Portugal photo shoot in 2024, captured by the talented photographer Ben Watts. Rocking stunning swimsuits that scream summer vacation, we can’t help but look back at the feature for fashion inspiration. Fortunately, with the weather finally warming up and beach season around the corner, there’s no better time than now to snag one of the best bikinis she wore for last year’s magazine.
The beauty of the colors red and white is that these classic hues look great on anyone. This can be seen with Goff as she donned a gorgeous red and white striped bikini and instantly looked as radiant as ever. Not only is the swimsuit fun and playful with its pattern, but the fit is sexy with the way it hugs in all the right places. Sold as a set, you can still get your hands on the item for your next vacation:
Bonnie Bikini Red/White Stripe, $255 (hunzag.com)
From the full coverage the bikini provides with both the briefs bottom and bow-tie bikini top—described by Hunza G as their “original crinkle”—there’s no doubt that this is the optimal two-piece to buy ahead of the summer season. And why stop at summer? You could even use this piece for a quick dip in the jacuzzi in colder seasons, as the fabric’s cozy feel is sure to keep the body warm-ish and snug. (Did someone say hot tubs in Aspen?)
It’s just benefits on benefits with this swimsuit, especially considering the fact that the stretchy fabric and one-size fit allow for all shapes and sizes to flaunt their stuff. What’s more, as Hunza G described, the retro aura the bikini radiates makes it a timeless piece that can be suited for any moment in time, be it a modern fashion moment or a nod to a previous era. All of this is to say that this fits many aesthetics.
For more amazing looks modeled by Goff, be sure to stay tuned for more sneak peeks from her 2025 feature. She just traveled to Jamaica for a photo shoot with Yu Tsai, which will be featured in this May’s magazine. The 31-year-old model and content creator, who is currently expecting her first child with husband and Detroit Lions player Jared Goff, was discovered through the SI Swim Search and has posed for the magazine every year since. In 2022, she was crowed co-Rookie of the Year alongside Katie Austin.