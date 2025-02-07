Christen and Jared Goff Expecting First Child, Announced on NFL Honors Red Carpet
Celebrations are in order! Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Goff has just announced that she and her husband Jared are expecting their first child. And, in true fashion for the 2022 Rookie of the Year, she confirmed the news in one of the most show-stopping outfits we all want to emulate.
Goff, who was just on set with SI Swimsuit for her feature in the 2025 magazine, looked stunning on Thursday night alongside her NFL player husband during the NFL Honors red carpet in New Orleans, La. ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Posing for the cameras, the swimwear designer and content creator was absolutely glowing wearing a floor-length, turtle-neck chocolate gown that hugged her mini baby bump perfectly. Take a look at the milestone moment for the adorable, fan-favorite couple:
Christen accessorized with silver earrings, a silver bangle bracelet and black open-toed heels. As for Jared, he kept it classy with a black pin-stripe suit, white button-down and blue tie.
It’s safe to say that fans of the couple—including us—are extremely excited about this amazing news, especially because it signifies the beautiful bond the soon-to-be parents share.
The Goff family’s origins can be dated back to when the pair met on a dating app in 2019. Even though the model wasn’t after a long-lasting romance, love blossomed between the two. “I was truly not looking for anything at the time. I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year,” Christen remarked when looking back to the early beginnings of their relationship. “Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”
Somewhere between being the other’s plus one at weddings, horseback riding and traveling the world, they realized they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. In June 2022, Jared popped the question during a vacation in Mexico.
Christen gushed all about the proposal, noting the intricate details Jared planned to make the moment as perfect as could be. “Oh my gosh, it was the best weekend ever,” she told SI Swimsuit. “Well, it was a week but it was amazing. We were down in Mexico, in Cabo, and we had this romantic getaway and he proposed to me on the beach with hundreds of roses and then a beautiful dinner after.”
The Goffs got married in June 2024 with a beautiful wedding in Ojai, Calif. surrounded by loved ones. Christen donned a spectacular satin white dress adorned with a fairytale-like train and an elegant veil, while Jared wore a sophisticated, classic black tuxedo and a bow tie. Both celebs looked exceptional on their special day which they will remember forever.
Now, months after their wedding, the Goffs have crossed their next major relationship milestone: expecting their first child.
Congrats to the happy couple!