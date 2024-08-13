Georgina Burke Always Has This ‘Flattering’ Black One-Piece in Her Suitcase
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Georgina Burke is not about gatekeeping her favorite swimwear this summer. On Aug. 10, the Australia native took to Instagram to share a trio of poolside pics in which she was captured wading in the water in a black one-piece suit by Hunza G.
“This is not an ad. But this swim suit lives in my suitcase,” Burke noted in her caption. “I think one pieces are beyond flattering!”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Petra One-Piece, $230 (revolve.com)
Hunza G’s sleek one-piece features spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline, while the backside of the brand’s signature crinkle fabric suit is pretty cheeky. In addition to black, the one-size-fits-all suit is also available for purchase via Revolve in a bubblegum pink and cherry red hue.
So, no matter where your late summer travels take you this month, be sure to snag a flattering one-piece from Hunza G. Many of the brand’s picks, like this one, can be styled as a bodysuit too, so think of it like you’re getting at least two outfits for the price of one.
As for other Burke-approved brands, the model and body positivity activist is also a fan of swimsuits from the likes of Seafolly, an Australian brand that she collaborated with last summer.
“Very proud Brissie girl to be the face representing one of the most Iconic Australian Swimwear brands,” Burke wrote on Instagram at the time. “What a dream not only to shoot with Australia’s best. To be able follow some of the biggest names in the fashion world who have shot this campaign. It’s an absolute honor!”