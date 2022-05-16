Georgina Burke makes her SI debut as a Rookie for SI Swimsuit in 2022 shooting in Barbados with Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Tanaye White, and Christen Harper.

The Australian model Burke created her own size-friendly, fully adjustable swimwear range, Burke NYC. The body positivity activist would soon make her way to SI Swimsuit wearing one of her suits on the SI photo shoot.

Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much needed R&R. For such a tiny Island Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness, and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.

The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini. Hair was done by Anthony Cristiano and makeup by Jodie Boland.

Hair: Anthony Cristiano

Makeup: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Ben Watts

