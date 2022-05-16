Georgina Burke 2022: Barbados
Georgina Burke makes her SI debut as a Rookie for SI Swimsuit in 2022 shooting in Barbados with Marquita Pring, Cindy Kimberly, Hailey Clauson, Tanaye White, and Christen Harper.
The Australian model Burke created her own size-friendly, fully adjustable swimwear range, Burke NYC. The body positivity activist would soon make her way to SI Swimsuit wearing one of her suits on the SI photo shoot.
Known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados is a must-go-to destination for all foodies, beach-lovers and anyone looking for some much needed R&R. For such a tiny Island Barbados is bursting with immense talent, creativity and structure. From sports, entertainment, cuisine, adventure, history, health and wellness, and so on, Barbados has endless opportunities for all.
To learn more about Barbados click here. | To plan your vacation to Barbados click here.
The styling in Barbados was intended to be an un-fussy play on preppy dressing. We imagined being at the beach bar on vacation in an itsy plaid bikini, cool kicks and a bucket hat. It gave a young, cool aesthetic with functionality in mind. Photographer Ben Watts captured this story beautifully and highlighted the joy and fun that should be had in a bikini. Hair was done by Anthony Cristiano and makeup by Jodie Boland.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Ben Watts
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toluca Swim. Earrings by Baublebar.
Shop earrings by Baublebar: If you're looking for a fun hoop earring for a good price, check out the Vergena 18K gold huggie earrings ($52). BaubleBar jewelry is finished with a thick layer of 18k real gold plating over 925 sterling silver.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Sperry.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy.
Shop swimsuits by Yandy: Create this look with the Yandy Vintage Lifeguard one piece ($36.95), with adjustable straps, plunging side panels, high cut sides and a cheeky back.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Earrings by Baublebar.
Shop swimsuits by Frankies Bikinis
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Sperry.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Matte Collection. Top by Montce. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Shop swimsuits by Matte Collection: Shop a similar look with the Jude three-piece set in mustard ($34).
Shop earrings by Baublebar: Say hello to your new layering hero, the Dalilah hoops ($42). These huggies pack plenty of punch on their own and also wear well with a wide variety of other styles.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Polo Ralph Lauren. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Shop swimsuits by Polo Ralph Lauren: Shop this swimsuit with the Big Pony one piece ($126) in turquoise or black.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Georgina Burke was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Daze Dayz. Earrings by BaubleBar.
Shop swimsuits by Daze Dayz: Match this look with the LIV string bikini top ($110) and LIV cheeky brief bikini bottoms ($111).
