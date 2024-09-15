Georgina Burke Rocks Cowgirl Chic in Full Black Leather Outfit on Streets of New York
New York Fashion Week is more than simply an opportunity for luxury labels to put their new collections on display. It’s likewise a chance for the celebrities in attendance to showcase their own brand of high fashion. It’s a time for seasonal trends to be set and take hold, determining street style for the remainder of the season. And now that NYFW has wrapped, there are still plenty of fashion-forward events taking place in the city from which we can draw inspiration.
For model Georgina Burke, a stop at the luxury western designer Kemo Sabe’s pop-up called for a very specific sort of fall fashion. We all know that leather is a fall and winter staple, and the Australian model put that idea into practice on Sept. 12, using leather pieces to curate a western-themed outfit fit for the New York City rodeo event.
Her look was composed completely of black leather, including straight-leg pants and an oversized blazer. To that, she added black leather booties, a belt and a gray cowgirl hat. Dressed in her western garb, she watched as models took to horseback in their Kemo Sabe garments, putting on a show in the midst of New York City.
For Burke—a self-proclaimed “horse girl”—it was a fitting atmosphere. “All about the cowgirl chic fit!” she wrote in an Instagram recap of the event. “But most importantly seeing these horses and their riders perform and demonstrate their talent in the middle of New York city. Well done to everyone involved. Made this horse girls heart happy.”
Now, we have no plans for a trip out West this fall. But you better believe we’ll still be taking inspiration from Burke’s themed look in the weeks to come.