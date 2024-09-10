Georgina Burke Proves Summer Stripes Are Still Trending in Off-the-Shoulder Set at NYFW
New York Fashion Week, the highly-anticipated annual event where the best and brightest designers showcase their new spring collections, is in full swing. It kicked off last Friday, Sept. 6, gathering the most fashionable celebrities in the city for a week full of fashion-related celebrations. Between actual runway shows, dinner events and after-parties, their schedules are packed—and their outfits have been appropriately showstopping.
Australian model Georgina Burke, for one, has taken it upon herself to make this year’s event one to remember. With the help of skillful styling and an impeccable fashion sense, she is bringing style to the crowd at the best runway shows.
On Sept. 6, for example, the model took to the L’AGENCE presentation at the Plaza Hotel in an outfit that we can only describe as a tribute to summer fashion. Both in form and in pattern, the off-the-shoulder top and wide-leg pant that Burke wore to the event paid homage to the last days of summer. We don’t blame the model, either. With fall on the way, the linen pinstripe set won’t be a viable option for much longer (until next season, of course).
The two-time SI Swimsuit model paired the bright white and delicate black stripe look with a black handbag and dramatic eye makeup (who doesn’t love silver eyeshadow from time to time?).
With several days to go before the 2024 event comes to a close, Burke likely hasn’t made her final appearance at the series of fashion shows and parties. We’re patiently awaiting more fashion content from the model.