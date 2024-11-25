Hailey Bieber Turns 28 in Dramatic Fur Coat, Micro Skirt and Sparkling Diamond Jewels
Skincare queen and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber turned 28 on Friday and her party was the most glamorous, star-studded, stylish affair ever. The supermodel celebrated with her closest friends including Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey, as well as tons of dirty martinis and espresso martinis. The following day, the mom of one, who welcomed baby boy Jack Blues Bieber in August, shared a stunning series of pics recapping her special day, and we’re particularly obsessed with her outfit and glam, as always.
The New York native, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, donned a short black fur coat featuring a plunging neckline and fringe details on the sleeves, paired with nothing but an itty-bitty black skirt and sheer tights underneath. The Rhode founder accessorized with a sparkling statement tennis necklace, tons of diamond earrings and her massive wedding ring. Her long dark brunette locks were pulled back into a sleek half-up-half-down look and her nails were painted the cutest baby blue shade with tiny olive decals on a few fingers.
“28…. tini 🍸🎀,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 53.8 million followers.
“28 and hotter then ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Lima Ché commented.
“TWENTY ATE 🫶✨,” the UGG brand’s official IG account cleverly chimed.
The FILA ambassador’s big day was accompanied by a new Rhode product, of course. After all, Bieber is a marketing and creative genius. Last year the brand dropped a limited edition shimmering pink lip tint jelly bean-scented shade and last Friday marked the release of the new cinnamon roll peptide lip tint ($18).
Bieber’s glam for her party was glowy, fresh and sultry featuring feathered brows, a mix of her peach Freckle ($24) and terracotta Toasted Teddy ($24) blush and a subtle winged eyeliner moment. She tapped into all the cozy warm, brown fall tones with a sheer wash of taupe eyeshadow and a brown liner (teasing another Rhode product in the works) and topped it all off with her new lip tint, described as a “shimmery spiced brown” shade with the sweetest, yummiest cinnamon bun fragrance.
“bday look with the bday duo 🍸,” the brand captioned a video of Bieber going through the finishing touches of her flawless glam look, and flaunting her perfect skin and radiant new mom glow.
She also dropped a new Birthday Duo ($42) set, featuring the cinnamon roll shade paired with any of the viral, constantly-sold out pocket blushes. Shop more rhodeskin.com.