Hailey Bieber Snaps Postpartum Selfie After Throwing Star-Studded Party
Just two months ago, Hailey Bieber welcomed her first child—a son named Jack Blues—with husband Justin Bieber.
Though she has yet to share any photos of the baby on social media, the 27-year-old has made it clear that she’s making the most of new motherhood. Alongside a recent fall photo dump (a characteristic move from the entrepreneur and content creator), she playfully declared, “It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom.”
But she’s also proving that she can just about do it all. Not only is she embracing her new role, but she’s likewise continuing to grow her popular skincare company, Rhode. To that end, Bieber took it upon herself to host a star-studded party in Los Angeles to celebrate the brand. Alongside her musician husband, she stepped out in public for the first time since giving birth to her son. And, unsurprisingly, she went all out for the occasion.
In Instagram stories that she shared from the evening, Bieber put her glamorous outfit on display. She wore an oversized gray suit with a pinstripe button-down and a maroon tie. The slate suiting, which she paired with a slicked-back up-do and rimmed eyeglasses, made for a glamorous night out look. She was joined by her husband, who wore an oversized tan plaid jacket and a pair of baggy jeans to match—a likewise oversized, but certainly more dressed-down outfit.
At the event, the social media star was joined by other high-powered celebrities, like models Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Lori Harvey, and musician Tate McRae, who showed up to support their friend—and her popular brand.
Following the big evening, Bieber slipped into gray pajamas and closed out her long string of Instagram stories with a mirror snap. In the photo, the young mom put her postpartum abs on display alongside a goodnight message to her followers and fans.
Two months after giving birth, Bieber seems to be thriving in every sense of the word. She’s embracing motherhood, taking her business to new heights and showing her body love and appreciation.
Where Jack Blues is concerned, we’re still patiently awaiting more updates from Bieber on the status of her new baby. While we respect her decision to keep this new phase private, we’re likewise excited to see how the chapter unfolds. We have no doubt she’s making for a great mom.