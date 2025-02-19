Hailey Bieber Celebrated Valentine’s Day in Red Ab-Flaunting Crop Top and Short Shorts With Justin
Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship is going strong as the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day in one another’s arms. Adorable flicks shared on the content creator entrepreneur’s page not only showcase how cute the two are but also put to bed recent rumors. Shippers were on high alert after Justin unfollowed his wife on Instagram, which he later blamed on someone else.
Bieber’s recent post shows her rocking a scarlet red matching two-piece, consisting of a cozy button-down crop top, exposing her toned figure, and cute red short shorts. She also wore a simple white ribbed tank underneath to add another layer of warmth and style. Finishing off the look, she went with a large black fur coat, taking this outfit from loungewear to a night-out ensemble perfect for an evening with friends or, in this beauty guru’s case, her husband.
Between eating yummy chocolate cake with white filling, whipped cream and a cherry on top and taking photos with the love of her life in a photo booth, the Bieber family certainly had a Valentine’s Day to remember, which seemed to be a nice change of pace for the busybodies.
Although Justin hasn’t been involved in the music scene as much as he was years ago, he seems to be working on new projects, including a suspected collaboration with Amanda Cook. In a teaser shared to his Instagram, Justin can be heard praying and worshipping over a calm soundtrack. It’s unclear whether he will use this song on an upcoming album or not, but fans are excited about what this may imply—a long-awaited JB comeback.
As many fans wait to see if Justin will return to the studio to release new music, others are taking on each day flaunting their new Rhode makeup products including the new lip contour in a sexy shade.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rhode’s peptide lip products have been very popular—the peptide lip treatment landed on Allure’s Best of Beauty list in 2022 while the peptide lip tint took home the Modern Make-up Must Have at the British Vogue Beauty Awards in 2024—so it’s only natural that Hailey continues to offer new shades in the new year, including exclusive items only available at her Los Angeles pop up. The event, which Hailey attended this week, is ongoing until Feb. 25. RSVP here.
With Hailey’s uber-successful brand and Justin’s rumored music return, the Biebers are already killing it in 2025. But no matter how much they take on, it’s nice to see they still have time to sit back, relax and enjoy Valentine’s Day as a married couple.