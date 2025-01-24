Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Taps Tate McRae, More Models for Fun, Sassy New Lip Liner Campaign
It’s official: Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is making 2025 the year of sculpted, selfie-ready lips with the launch of Peptide Lip Shape. As if your Pinterest mood board weren’t already covered in glazed-donut skin and perfectly neutral pouts, the 28-year-old‘s latest beauty essential is poised to add a soft-focus finish to your lip game—and maybe your entire aesthetic.
Peptide Lip Shape isn’t just a lip liner; it’s a skincare-savvy, multitasking hybrid. Think creamy precision meets science-backed skincare, wrapped up in Rhode’s minimalist packaging that practically begs for a flat-lay photo. With a formula that glides like butter and enhances your lips with peptides (yes, the same ones that hydrate your skin like a dream), this product is designed to elevate your everyday glam. Throw it in your bag, swipe it on and suddenly you’re channeling Bieber’s model-off-duty look.
And, it wouldn’t be a Rhode campaign without some genius marketing strategy. The mom of one and supermodel, who doubles as the brand’s founder and creative director, tapped a powerhouse lineup featuring Tate McRae (wearing “balance”), Yoon Bae, Anyier Anei and Mahi Kabra to bring the Peptide Lip Shape vision to life.
The star ingredients—like hydration-boosting peptides and fenugreek extract for a plumper, firmer pout—sound like they came straight out of a dermatologist’s fantasies, and the result is pure wearable magic. Peptide Lip Shape combines soft-focus color with high-performance skincare to give your lips dimension, while the rounded tip and creamy texture make application as effortless as it gets.
Whether you’re keeping it casual paired with your favorite Rhode Peptide Lip Tint ($24) or going for a full contoured moment, this is the kind of product that can take you from Pilates to dinner with just a flick of its smudger while also enhancing the appearance of lip fullness and hydration over time.
Oh, and there are 11 shades, so whether you’re feeling a barely-there nude or a bold brown outline there’s certainly a hue to match your mood and glam.
Launching Jan. 30, Peptide Lip Shape ($24) and the customizable four-shade Peptide Lip Shape Set ($92), as well as the Compact Mirror ($24) will be available at rhodeskin.com. Join the waitlist here now. It’s time to add “lip contour artist” to your resume.