Justin Bieber Shares Sweet, Cozy Photo Ice Skating With Hailey in Aspen
Justin Bieber is giving fans a glimpse into his life, love and possibly his future music plans. The pop icon, who hasn’t released a new album since 2021’s Justice, shared a tender photo of himself and his wife, Hailey Bieber, ice skating in Aspen.
In the cover snap the 30-year-old, who celebrates his birthday in March, was photographed by Rory Kramer drinking a cup of coffee outdoors in the snow with tons of frosty trees behind him. He dressed in an all-blue getup. The next slide featured his wife of five years.
The cozy snapshot showcased the couple embracing the winter wonderland and enjoying some much-needed downtime. Justin, dressed in a bright orange knit beanie and beige balaclava as well as a shearling collared leather jacket and sweatpants, held Hailey’s hand. She donned her go-to effortlessly chic ensemble featuring a long black coat and matching knit black headscarf. She gazed at the ground watching her step, while Justin looked at her lovingly. In later pics, he zoomed around on the ice skates showing off his skills and huge, happy smile.
“Happy to see that smile again man love you bro,” Jose Lopez commented.
“just a great handsome guy,” Harry Hudson wrote.
“Is there anything you cannot do, JB??” one fan asked.
The couple, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber in August. While Justin has been fueling speculation about new music with a series of studio teasers on Instagram, Hailey has been balancing her thriving skincare brand, Rhode.
Justin’s return to the industry has fans in a frenzy, with many hoping for a 2025 world tour. The pandemic disrupted his last official tour, leaving many eager for his grand return to the stage. Social media is abuzz with excitement, with fans manifesting new music and speculating about what this next chapter might hold.
“The singing- I’m unwelll- pls,” one fan commented.
“trust when then album comes out i’ll be streaming it like crazy,” another added under a Jan. 19 post, while someone else said, “agreed the JB7 tease, i’m so excited 🥹🎶.”
“King is back in studio to save 2025,” one person chimed.
“what does this all mean, justin,” Spotify asked under Justin’s latest IG photo dump featuring tons of snaps from his snowy trip including a cute pic starring a rare glimpse of baby boy Jack’s head.