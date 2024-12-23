Hailey Clauson Flaunts Long Legs, Stunning Green Eyes in Festive Red Mini Dress Look
Hailey Clauson is reminding her followers why she’s such a successful model as she shows off her gorgeous smolder, long lean legs and immaculate fashion sense on Instagram. In honor of the holiday season, the 29-year-old is getting festive and letting her latest outfit speak for itself. This past weekend, Clauson shared a series of four photos rocking a simple yet classic red off-the-shoulder mini sweater dress, red thigh-high stockings and red patent leather kitten heels. She paired her statement outfit with a slicked-back ponytail, a red lip and a cross necklace.
In her first snap shared with her 567,000 followers, Clauson puckered up and showed off her undeniable face card while also rocking a white fur coat, while the next photo was a mirror selfie in which her dog made a cute appearance in the background. Her third photo put her legs on full display as she showed off her shoes, and the final image in the carousel was another full-body shot as Clauson looked away from the camera with a stunning expression. “Countdown to Christmas🎅🏼🎄🤶🏼✨❤️,” the SI Swimsuit Legend captioned the post.
As expected, Clauson’s friends and fans flocked to her comments section to compliment her holiday ‘fit. “slayyy maaama,” one wrote, while another added, “So Lovely and Flawless 🤗❤️😘.”
“Love this holiday mood ❤️,” model Samantha Gradoville commented, while Clauson’s fiancé Jullien Herrera added, “😍😍😍.”
“Now those are some stockings🤘🏻,” director Jason Keever wrote.
Really, it should come as no surprise that Clauson is absolutely owning holiday style this year. The California native is one of our favorite fashionistas as she always rocks the most memorable looks for every occasion. This fall, she dazzled in a little black dress and chic updo, while over the summer she wowed us with her vacation ‘fits during trips to Portugal and Croatia. 2024 has been a particularly special year for the model, who not only returned to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the brand’s “Legends” photo shoot but also got engaged to longtime partner Jullien Herrera.
“The most beautiful way to celebrate being together for 10 years🥹💍 I love you so much@jullienherrera❤️ Thank you for being you😍,” Clauson captioned their adorable engagement video posted to Instagram on Aug. 19.
The “Legends” photo shoot for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary marked Clauson’s tenth feature with the brand, and her return was certainly special. “It’s pretty cool. I can’t believe now I’m a Legend,” she told us earlier this year. “It feels like I just shot my first year with the magazine. I was 19 the first year I shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ... So it’s been a 10-year journey with the magazine. I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated, and now I get to be in this room with all these women that I’ve admired, women that I’ve grown up with at the same time. It’s a very powerful moment.”