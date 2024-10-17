Hailey Clauson Declares Little Black Dresses the Look of Fall
Over the past few weeks, we’ve been cycling through our fall closet. Gone are the days when we can plausibly throw on our summer styles and set out for the day. It’s mid-October, and temperatures are officially too cold to pretend it’s anything other than fall.
Just as we’ve been combing through our own seasonal garments—planning outfits, doing away with those pieces that don’t fit and scanning our favorite sites for replacements—we’ve been keeping an eye out for the trends (new and old). Like clockwork, at the start of each season, all of our favorite inspirations step out in looks primed to define fashion for the coming months. If you ask SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor Margot Zamet, she might tell you that the three styles to be on the lookout for are the beach sweater, power poplin and statement denim.
If you ask Hailey Clauson, she might tell you that the little black dress is the most integral part of your fall closet. Of course, she hasn’t said that outright—but her recent outfits speak for themselves. In a recent Instagram roundup (a collection of photos from her “life lately”), the American model sported the style on two separate occasions.
With the two distinct LBD looks, Clauson managed to prove the versatility of the style. It can be, if you so choose, the basis of a very chic everyday look. For example, you could follow the model’s lead and pair it with black leather boots and a shoulder bag for a fall afternoon out. Or, if you’re in the market for a night out on the town sort style, you could replicate her long-sleeved, high-neck LBD, slingback heels and black mini bag look.
In other words, where the black mini dress is concerned, the options are endless. That just might be why the style has stood the test of time. The LBD trend is not new—not even close. For years, it has been a popular pick for the fall and winter (if you add some tights and an overcoat, of course)—and a topic of conversation among the powers that be in the fashion world. And Clauson’s recent plays on the style are the perfect explanation as to why: it is both versatile and chic. And what more can you ask for where fashion is concerned?
So, if you are looking for just one piece to add to your closet this season, consider making it a little black dress.