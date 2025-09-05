Hailey Clauson Brings Intimate Glamour to Lace-Filled Venice Shoot
Hailey Clauson just proved her fashion range knows no bounds. The SI Swimsuit Legend and former cover girl turned up the heat in a new lingerie campaign in Venice.
Shot by Cameron Hammond and produced by his wife, Rachel Gill Hammond, the visuals were made by another creative couple duo—just like Clauson and her fiancé, photographer and model Jullien Herrera, who got engaged earlier this year.
In the opening image, Clauson posed along the Venetian waterfront with the Basilica Santa Maria della Salute towering behind her. She wore a sheer black lace balconette bra and matching bottoms, layered with a garter belt and black pointed-toe heels.
A tailored black blazer, worn open, added a sophisticated touch to the sultry styling. Her long blonde locks flowed in loose, tousled waves, and her sculpted figure, tiny waist and powerful stance turned the cobblestones into a catwalk.
The next photo zoomed in close, highlighting Clauson’s smoldering smize and chiseled bone structure. Another slide showed her seated in a classic canal boat wearing a sheer leopard-print pant and matching top set—glamorous and daring in all the right ways. Later, she gave fans an ethereal, face-forward selfie in a delicate white lace bra, proving she can go from bold to romantic without missing a beat.
One of the final slides showed Clauson from below, standing on a balcony, with her frame draped in a leopard-print three-piece lingerie set—yet another example of how she effortlessly blends fierce and feminine.
“campaign for @newyorkeronline by @cameron_hammond & @rachelgill 💥,” the 30-year-old model captioned her own post featuring a cinematic collection of stills that captured the essence of romance, allure and European summer edge.
“You’re so hot!!” Bianca Balti exclaimed.
“Wow so beautiful 🔥,” Robyn Lawley added.
“Venice wasn’t ready for this 🔥,” Justin Alexander Warshaw chimed.
“Unreal !!” Hunter McGrady gushed.
The official campaign video, titled “Vintimo de Venezia,” which translates to victory of Venice, was shared by the New Yorker Online account.
Currently, the lingerie styles are only available in white on New Yorker’s website, but the new colorways from Clauson’s shoot—including rich blacks and moody animal prints—will be launching soon.
Clauson’s ability to embody so many aesthetics in one trip is part of what makes her style so compelling. In the span of a few weeks, she’s gone from white one-pieces to romantic gowns to cottagecore vibes to full-blown bombshell lingerie. And each look feels just right for the moment.