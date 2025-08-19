Hailey Clauson Perfected the Lake Como Aesthetic With Her All-White Look
Hailey Clauson’s latest outfit screams Lake Como luxury meets pre-wedding glow.
The SI Swimsuit Legend posed on a dock at the iconic Villa d’Este, surrounded by crystal-clear waters, majestic mountains and a bright blue sky.
View the post here.
“Lake Como🇮🇹🚤🍝✨,” she captioned the dreamy Instagram carousel over the weekend with the most perfect combination of emojis.
“our modern day Claudia Schiffer,” Camille Kostek commented.
“Hot!!! 🔥🔥,” Rania Benchegra exclaimed.
“Fire 🔥,” Riad Azar added.
Dressed in a sleek, ribbed white one-piece swimsuit layered with a breezy linen button-down and chic white cat-eye sunglasses, Clauson served classic bride-to-be energy. She leaned into her fiancée era with understated elegance, accessorizing with gold hoops and tousled, salty waves cascading down her shoulders. The 30-year-old flaunted her long, lean legs and sculpted frame, and her skin was glowy as ever, embodying the kind of effortless glam only she can.
The supermodel announced her engagement to longtime partner Julien Herrera last August and has been dropping gorgeous soft-launch bridal moments ever since.
Clauson made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 and landed the cover just a year later in 2016. Since then, she’s become a fixture in the franchise, celebrating her 10th year with the brand in the 2024 Legends spread. “It feels like I just shot my first year with the magazine,” she said at the time. “I was 19 the first year I shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit [...] So it’s been a 10-year journey with the magazine. I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated, and now I get to be in this room with all these women that I’ve admired, women that I’ve grown up with at the same time. It’s a very powerful moment.”
Beyond modeling, she’s now the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, where she advocates for more ethical representation and practices and provides mentorship to young models starting in the industry.
And while her latest white one-piece served major honeymoon or bachelorette vibes, a white one-piece like hers isn’t just for brides. It’s a timeless staple—clean, polished, flattering and family-friendly. Whether you’re headed to a pool party, a beach club or a picnic on the sand, a classic white swimsuit never goes out of style.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Here are a few other pieces we’re loving right now—from sleek and minimal to romantic and retro: Mikoh ($234), Gooseberry ($99), Monday ($169), Wiskii ($109), PacSun ($19) and SAME ($325).