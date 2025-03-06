Hailey Clauson’s Latest Party Dress Features the Most Alluring, Unique Cut-Out
Hailey Clauson made a stunning appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 2 in West Hollywood, Calif. The SI Swimsuit model exuded timeless glamour in a deep raspberry hue gown by Alex Perry that perfectly showcased her statuesque figure.
The Draped Crêpe Jersey Gown featured a sophisticated boat neckline and long sleeves, accentuating Clauson’s frame. The fitted silhouette hugged her curves beautifully, while a tiny single hip cut-out added an unexpected touch of allure. Below the skin-baring detail, draped fabric cascaded gracefully, enhancing the dress’s fluid movement. The floor-length design pooled slightly at her feet, creating an extra touch of red carpet elegance.
The Southern California native‘s glam for the evening was equally captivating. Her signature long blonde locks were styled into voluminous, tousled mermaid waves by hairstylist Ashlee Rose, while makeup artist Stacey Tan crafted a luminous, fresh-faced glow included a flawless, radiant base, feathered brows, minimal wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a glossy taupe lip, perfectly complementing the rich hue of her dress.
The 29-year-old, who celebrates her milestone birthday tomorrow, March 7, took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snapshots from the event. “All dressed up for Oscar parties last night 🥂🎮🌟,” she captioned her post, showcasing the breathtaking ensemble in a variety of poses.
Clauson, a seasoned SI Swimsuit model and official franchise legend, has traveled the world for the brand, shooting in breathtaking locations, including the Dominican Republic, Finland, Australia, the Bahamas, Barbados and Hawaii. In 2016, she landed the coveted cover following an unforgettable photo shoot with James Macari in Turks and Caicos.
Beyond modeling, Clauson has expanded her presence in the fashion industry. She is now the creative director and co-owner of boutique modeling agency Margaux, a role that allows her to influence and uplift the next generation of talent.
“I never thought I would be a creative director—especially at a modeling agency—or an owner. I always thought I would do something else [creative] in the industry. I just didn’t really know what it was. But I would say that from pretty early on in my career, I’ve been pretty vocal about changes that I’ve wanted to see in the industry. And when this opportunity came to me to become a partner at the agency, it felt like the best way to start making those changes that I want to see,” she shared, reflecting on her career evolution.
With 15 years in the industry, Clauson has observed and experienced both the triumphs and challenges of the modeling world—and she‘s looking to make a difference in the latter. “I think models just weren’t properly being educated that this is their business and given the right tools [to succeed],” she added.