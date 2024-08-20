Hailey Clauson Sizzled in This Itty-Bitty Yellow String Two-Piece in Barbados
Hailey Clauson has been there, done that on the itty-bitty yellow bikini trend. The SI Swimsuit stalwart cemented her status as a brand legend when she posed alongside 26 other franchise icons for the 60th anniversary issue this year, bringing her total to eight separate years of SI Swimsuit features.
Clauson donned tons of bright neon colors on the shores of Barbados in 2022 with photographer Ben Watts, and we’re still thinking about one particular look two years later.
The 29-year-old made her debut with the franchise in Kauai, Hawai’i in 2015 and has traveled everywhere from the Dominican Republic and Kangaroo Island, Australia to Harbour Island, Bahamas and Sumba Island, Indonesia with the franchise. Following her sophomore photo shoot with James Macari in Turks and Caicos in ’16, the Los Angeles native landed on the cover of the magazine, catapulting her into the spotlight and opening tons of doors in the modeling and fashion industry.
Today, Clauson uses her platform to encourage young women to take care of themselves and priorities their wellbeing when starting out as a model. Last April, she became the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, with the goal of supporting talent from all backgrounds.
“From pretty early on in my career, I’ve been pretty vocal about changes that I’ve wanted to see in the industry. And when this opportunity came to me to become a partner at the agency, it felt like the best way to start making those changes that I want to see,” she said.