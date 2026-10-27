Hilary Duff’s ‘Paper Magazine’ Cover Shoot Makes the Ultimate Case for a Y2K Fashion Revival

Hilary Duff is Paper Magazine’s latest cover star, and her Y2K-inspired photo shoot absolutely made a case for the era’s current fashion revival.

On Monday, Oct. 26, the outlet unveiled the recording artist’s front-page feature across social media. In the striking snapshot, Duff—who joined SI Swimsuit for the first time this year as one of four cover stars alongside comedian Tiffany Haddish, content creator Alix Earle and model Nicole Williams English—wore a lilac lace mini dress by Margot Fin, accessorizing with chunky platform heels and colorful stacked Pandora bracelets. She also switched up her signature makeup, styling lighter eyebrows and darker eyeshadow for an edgy pop-girl glam.

Photographed by Anna Koblish and styled by Jason Rembert—with hair and makeup by Barb Thompson and Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, respectively—the luck...or something singer totally brought us back to the early 2000s with the fashion-forward photo spread. In her in-depth interview with the outlet, Duff also opened up about her feelings on the return of Y2K-era fashion, revealing one particular clothing item she’s happy to see come back into style.

While chatting with Paper Magazine’s Jason Ve about the ways her current live tour embraces this ongoing trend, Duff told the magazine, “I’m actually super glad low-rise jeans are back. I don’t think I could wear skin-tight low-rise jeans like I used to, but a baggy low-rise jean, I’m super into. ...” To read Duff’s full Paper Magazine cover story, click here.

And Duff would certainly know a thing or two about incredible comebacks, as the star has shone brighter than ever this year! Dropping her first new album in over a decade this February, the multihyphenate toured the world throughout 2026 with dates in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and more. As mentioned above, Duff also made her SI Swimsuit debut this May, posing for a stunning shoot in South Caicos, photographed by Kat Irlin.

Still, we weren’t the only ones nostalgic for Duff’s terrific throwback style featured in her Paper Magazine cover shoot. After the snapshots were shared by the outlet on Instagram, fans of the star quickly took to the comments to sing her stylish praises.

“OH MY GOSH YESSSSS,” fellow SI Swimsuit 2026 model Haley Baylee proclaimed.

“This is exactly what our dreams are made of ✨,” the official account for Pandora quipped.

“Such a beautiful piece and a full circle story! 😍,” another user added.

“Our millennial queen 💖,” one fan simply concluded.

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