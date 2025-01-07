Jasmine Sanders Was Simply Breathtaking in This Crochet Striped Thong Two-Piece—Available Now in 14 Colors

Swimsuit

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklaces by ByRoxStudio.
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklaces by ByRoxStudio. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders made her debut with the brand in 2019 when jetting off to Costa Rica to be photographed by James Macari, the same year she was named Rookie of the Year. The shoot saw her rock a variety of neon bikinis and cut-out two pieces as she posed in the gorgeous waters and shore. Joining the brand was exciting to the German-born actress, who gushed over the fact that SI Swimsuit “celebrate[s] all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds.”

Returning to the magazine every year since, Sanders was featured as a brand legend for the special 60th anniversary photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., where she posed alongside 26 other SI Swimsuit icons and was photographed by Yu Tsai. Sanders shared that becoming an SI Swimsuit legend was “a pleasure and honestly an honor” as she stood next to the incredible group of women.

One of our favorite photo shoots came in 2023 when Sanders traveled to Puerto Rico to be photographed by Ben Watts, leaning into colorful, tropical aesthetics with her many incredible swimsuits. One particular bikini is still available now to purchase, and if you don’t think the color Sanders donned suits you, don’t worry—there are a whopping 14 colors and patterns to choose from. Embracing the beach scenery, the “Golden Barbie” looked phenomenal in this colorful crochet string two-piece.

Liquorice ‘All Sorts’ Bikini, $59 (andi-bagus.com)

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklaces by ByRoxStudio. Towel by Business & Pleasure Co. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Sanders, who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2020, wore the color Sahara Multi Stripes in the shot above along with a necklace from ByRoxStudio as she sat on an orange checkered towel from Business & Pleasure Co. This micro bikini is described as a “tiny” and “Brazilian” with g-string bottoms, providing the ultimate sexy look. Perfecting the beach aesthetic, this item features feminine white shell detailing around the top and bottoms, as well as colorful beads.

As you start your swimsuit shopping for the months ahead, don’t overlook this sultry yet beachy bikini.

As an SI Swimsuit model, Sanders has discussed what beauty means to her, highlighting that it’s what’s on the inside that counts. “Beauty, to me, means someone [who’s] extremely confident,” she shared, later adding that beauty is “someone who can make you laugh and smile and feel your most happy and most beautiful.”

“If you can do that for someone else, that is, that’s beauty—that’s being gorgeous,” Sanders added. “That’s someone really shining from within.”

