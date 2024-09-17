Jasmine Sanders Was a Beach Angel in This Reversible Watermelon Sugar Two-Piece
SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders has graced the pages of the publication six years in a row, and has traveled everywhere from Costa Rica to Puerto Rico with the franchise. She truly never fails to amaze with her good vibes and flawless face card. The South Carolina native, who was born in Germany, began modeling at the age of 13 and is known by the username “Golden Barbie” on social media. Sanders uses her platform to inspire women to take care of their mental health and advocate for themselves in the modeling and fashion industries.
The 33-year-old was named Rookie of the Year in 2019 and then went on to land the coveted cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue alongside Kate Love and Olivia Culpo after her sophomore brand photo shoot, which took place in Bali.
Two years ago, Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize for some of the most fun, summery, colorful and radiant images ever. These pics of her in a gorgeous fruit bikini from Ola Vida have been living in our minds rent free lately, and you can shop the string suit below.
Ola Vida Watermelon Sugar Top, $79 and Watermelon Sugar Bottom, $105 (shop.olavidaswimwear.com)
This colorful neon set features black seeds splashed over pink and orange watermelons with bright green rinds, and includes a classic scrunchy string top with removable pads and high-leg cheeky bottoms. The suit can also be flipped inside out for a solid yellow bikini, so you’re really getting two new suits for the price of one. Be sure to snag the set ahead of your next tropical vacation.