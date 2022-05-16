Jasmine Sanders was photographed in Belize by Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit in 2022, along with Kate Bock, Hunter McGrady, Leyna Bloom, and Natalie Mariduena.

Sanders, better known on social media as Golden Barbie, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019. That same year, she took home the coveted Rookie of the Year title. Born in Germany, raised in South Carolina, Sanders is now a Los Angeles native. She is a proud dog-mom and loves honing her home design skills when she’s not on the road.

Belize is a remarkable paradise full of beaches, jaguars, and some of the best scuba and snorkeling in the world! Beyond the unmatched natural wonders, enriching history and archaeological marvels and adrenaline-inducing adventures, it is truly the warmth of the Belizean people that makes Belize so special. Belize has garnered a widespread reputation as one of the world’s friendliest destinations.

To learn more about Belize click here!

In Belize, the team shot between jungles, lagoons and desolate islands with stunning waters, agriculture and wildlife. We wanted the styling to reflect the vibrance and abundance of the location. They pulled South American–inspired florals, dramatic structural pieces and bold jewelry that could keep up the beautiful and intense surroundings.

Hair: DJ Quintero

Makeup: Lisa Aharon of The Wall Group

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Juan de Dios. Earrings by ANNELE.

Shop swimsuits by Juan de Dios: Shop swimsuits and coverups starting at $115.

Shop earrings by ANNELE: Ready for the blueberry-picking season? These Blueberry Fields. Forever ($200) earrings are made with glass beads and leaves on 18k-gold-plated 925 sterling silver hoops.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Rat & Boa. Necklace by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by Rat & Boa: Amelie Bikini Top ($125) Amelie Bikini Pant ($95)

Shop necklaces by Ottoman Hands: Amalfi Lapis Pendant Necklace ($53). Bring a unique organic feel to your everyday styling thanks to this handmade pendant necklace. The pendant features striking lapis and dazzling white cubic zirconia gems set within a textured gold mold for that added artisan finish.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.



Shop swimsuits by Asherah Swimwear

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Lauren Layne. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by BAHIA MARIA. Necklace provided by New York Vintage.

Shop swimsuits by BAHIA MARIA: Shop this look with the Amanda sleeved ($330) in four colors.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Dress by Rat & Boa.



Shop dresses by Rat & Boa: Create this look with the Adriana Dress ($190).

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. Top by Celia B. Earrings by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by JADE Swim: Shop this style with the Lana self-tie bikini bottoms ($96). Made from a shimmering swim jersey, the Lana bikini bottoms have self-tie sides and a triangle silhouette that offers minimal coverage.

Shop tops by Celia B: Moon Top ($185).

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. Necklace by Lanvin provided by New York Vintage.

Shop swimsuits by Asherah Swimwear

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by SENIA.



Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida.

Shop earrings by SENIA: Large Wavy Hoops ($150).

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.



Shop swimsuits by Asherah Swimwear

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by White Shore Swim. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling. Necklace by Pura Utz.

Shop swimsuits by White Shore Swim: Shop this look with the Charli Set ($85).

Shop earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling: Gorgoneion Lion Hoops (€99.00)

Shop necklaces by Pura Utz: Chunky Strawberry Necklace ($897)

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida: Shop this look with the Miramar Top ($105) and Isabela Bottom ($110).

Shop earrings by Ottoman Hands: Love Gold Drop Earrings ($57). Spelling out “love” in hieroglyphs, these gold Egyptian earrings are perfect for adding a touch of cool ’90s spirit to your look.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH.



Shop swimsuits by INDAH: Create a similar look with the Sea Bikini Top ($97) in tropix and Effi Bikini Bottom ($92).

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. Top by Celia B. Earrings by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by JADE Swim: Shop this style with the Lana self-tie bikini bottoms ($96). Made from a shimmering swim jersey, the Lana bikini bottoms have self-tie sides and a triangle silhouette that offers minimal coverage.

Shop tops by Celia B: Moon Top ($185).

Shop earrings by Ottoman Hands: Myia Gold Coin Front Hoop Earrings ($61). These front hoop earrings are a true show-stopper. Featuring a beautiful hammered finish to the hoop, these Roman coin earrings have been cast from an antique treasure.

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Earrings by SENIA.



Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida.

Shop earrings by SENIA: Large Wavy Hoops ($150).

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Rat & Boa. Necklace by Ottoman Hands.

Shop swimsuits by Rat & Boa: Amelie Bikini Top ($125) Amelie Bikini Pant ($95)

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear.



Shop swimsuits by Asherah Swimwear

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Juan de Dios. Earrings by ANNELE.

