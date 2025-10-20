Jena Sims Expertly Demonstrates the Difference Between Wearing and Styling an Outfit
For Jena Sims, class is in session!
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to teach social media how to make sure they are optimizing their fashion-forward outfits to the max. She demonstrated this with a stunning before and after transition that allowed others to see why it's important to assure the clothes aren't overshadowing the individual's beauty and is, instead, emphasizing it.
Her first outfit, while chic, was relatively simple. A black two-piece ensemble consisting of a strapless black top and a matching pair of shorts. Each piece had white lining on the edges to make it a little more unique. Even so, more can be done to make sure this set is more fabulous than ever, and that’s exactly what Sims did with her finished look.
One flawless way to take any outfit to the next level is to add a statement piece. Sims’s red, black and white biker jacket hit the mark, as it incorporated a cool girl element into the look while still keeping to the color scheme. Her accessories also kept to the coordination of her ensemble, including black sunglasses, a fun black cowgirl hat, a shiny black leather purse and a pair of black cowgirl boots. Some silver jewelry brought some bling to the outfit, acting as the garnish to finish off everything.
Sims’s audience has certainly taken note of how marvelously she made her outfit of the day come to life. Without a doubt, they got some great insight for their next glamorous look.
“You are so good at that! I never would have thought about putting those pieces together. Super cute,” one fan expressed underneath the post.
“Taking notes!!!” another comment read.
“Love it!! That jacket is amazing,” one fan couldn’t help but notice.
It’s clear that Sims knows what she’s doing in the world of fashion, especially when it came to the next stunning outfit that she wore alongside fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek and Jasmine Sanders at Sports Illustrated’s F1 event in Austin. For the occasion, Sims wore a similar look to the one in her Instagram video. Only, this ensemble elevated her take on a F1 fashion to a higher degree.
As per her Instagram stories, Sims sported a matching racer jacket and skirt combo with red, white and black detailing that really captured the colors often seen on the track. Underneath the jacket, she donned a striking red bralette. A pair of lace-up heels gave this look an alluring edge that couldn’t be beat. Chic and sporty never looked so good together.
Hands down, Sims executed both looks flawlessly, making her the perfect professor to study style with.