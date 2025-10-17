SI Swimsuit’s Cheat Sheet to Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix 2025
It’s a huge weekend for motorsport fans, as the Formula 1 2025 Grand Prix is coming to the U.S. While Sunday’s race serves as the main event, the weekend will be packed full of activity, including more than 20 musical acts, driver Q&As, autograph sessions, culinary experiences and more.
While dedicated fans have been gearing up for the 19th race of the F1 season, which takes place in Austin, it’s understandable that novices may want to get in on the action this weekend, too. If you fall into the latter category and need a little F1 101 before this weekend’s festivities, we’ve put together the following guide to help.
What is Formula 1?
Formula 1, also known as F1, is known as the world’s most prestigious open-wheel single-seater formula racing competition in the world. Each season, drivers compete in a series of global races called the Grand Prix.
Where does the name Formula 1 come from?
The sport, which saw its first race in May of 1950, was deemed “Formula” as a nod to the rules and regulations all drivers must follow, while the “1” designates the sport’s status as being the premiere type of racing. Here’s another fun fact: while the sport was initially called “Formula Internationale,” it was officially changed in 1947, three years before the first world championship race took place.
How fast do Formula 1 cars go?
Formula 1 cars can exceed 220 mph during races. Last month, Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing broke the F1 lap record with a time of 1:18.792 during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix qualifier. At the same time, he set the record for the fastest average speed of a lap with 164.47 mph.
How quickly can Formula 1 cars accelerate?
With the ability to go over 200 mph, it’s no surprise that these cars can go from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 1.6 seconds.
How long are Formula 1 races?
Races typically conclude after 90 minutes and are capped at a two-hour time limit duration. For context, there will be 56 laps completed at this weekend’s U.S. Grand Prix.
What is the F1 schedule for 2025?
The 2025 F1 season consists of 24 Grand Prix weekends, which began with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16 and will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 7.
What are the dates for the U.S. Grand Prix 2025?
The U.S. Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, Oct. 19, with practice and qualifying events beginning on Friday, Oct. 17.
Where is the U.S. Grand Prix 2025?
The U.S. Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas located in Austin.
What is the Circuit of the Americas?
The Circuit of the Americas is a sporting facility set on 1,500 acres in Austin. The Grade 1A, 3.426-mile racing track is the premiere destination for motorsports, and has hosted events like MotoGP and NASCAR in addition to Formula 1.
What is the schedule for the U.S. Grand Prix 2025 weekend?
- Friday, Oct. 17: Practice Session and Sprint Qualifying
- Saturday, Oct. 18: Sprint Race and Qualifying Session
- Sunday, Oct. 19: Grand Prix main event
Who races in the U.S. Grand Prix 2025?
Current Formula 1 drivers for the 2025 season can be found here, while teams can be found here. There are 20 drivers and 10 two-person teams total.
How can I watch the Grand Prix?
Fans can tune in to the U.S. Grand Prix on ABC. Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. ET, while the race itself begins at 3 p.m. ET. The ESPN App will also stream live, as will ESPN Deportes.
