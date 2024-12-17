Jenn Tran Gets Cozy With Sasha Farber for Birthday Festivities, Dons Sheer Shimmery Gown
Jenn Tran, former Bachelorette star, celebrated her birthday in the most dazzling outfit, and, of course with leading man Sasha Farber by her side. The rumored couple, who haven’t explicitly confirmed or denied their relationship status but have been all over each other on social media, met while they were paired together on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars this year.
The 27-year-old stunned in a sheer, shimmering dark silver plunge-neck, open-back gown from NBD ($268) featuring optional fingerless opera gloves. Tran truly sparkled under the night sky and added some more glamour to the look with a plush white faux fur stole draped elegantly over her shoulders and the dangly knot pearl earrings ($18.20) from affordable jewelry small business, Caitlyn Minimalist. Her long dark locks were styled into perfect soft, smooth curls and she added a festive, bold ruby lip to complement her flawless, luminous makeup base and radiant smile, as well as matching deep red nails.
The duo, who totally captured fans’ hearts with their chemistry on the show, shared several sweet moments throughout the evening. In one candid shot, the professional choreographer kissed Tran on the cheek as she grinned from ear to ear, while in another, he gazed at her with an expression of pure adoration. Farber, 40, looked dapper in a checkered brown blazer layered over a crisp white tank, paired with sleek black trousers.
Speculation about Farber and Tran’s close bond has only intensified since the show wrapped last month, with SI Swimsuit model Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten as runners-up and Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson winning.
“The pics you gremlins have been waiting for 🧌,” she captioned the adorable carousel, teasing fans and proving she is well aware of all the internet speculation, though she doesn’t mind it. Tran tagged photographer Lindsey Englander, who also took some stunning solo images of the New Jersey native, which she captioned, “I’m a Sagittarius of course I celebrate my birthday all month long 😇.”
“Me, I’m the gremlin 😍,” fellow DWTS pro Daniella Karagach commented.
“wait this is teaaa,” NYX Cosmetics wrote.
“you know what the people want 🤭👏💕,” Hulu chimed.
“Holy hell this DRESSSSS,” Clara Jones gushed.
Farber, who joined the reality competition series in Season 13 and became an official pro in Season 17, shared his own adorable photo from the evening, writing, “Jenn knows how to throw a party !!!!”
“So are yall dating or what,” Danyelle Noble asked. That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds.