These SI Swimsuit Models Brought Elevated Fashion to the Forefront This Week

Suni Lee, Kim Kardashian and other brand stars past and present flaunted their glamorous personal style on the red carpet and out on the town.

Suni Lee and Kim Kardashian
Suni Lee and Kim Kardashian / Taylor Hill/Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Each week, we keep track of what our SI Swimsuit models are up to, and over the last several days, one common theme jumped out: these ladies are dressing to impress. While we’ve recently observed some great fall fashion, monochromatic dressing and lots of layers, this week it was all about glamour.

From an SI Swimsuit cover model’s wedding to blinged-out red carpet events, find a few of our favorite fashion-related moments of the week below.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

The SI Swimsuit legend stunned in a jaw-dropping mesh mini dress in a Swarovski event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. As reported by Elle, the cowl neck dress was made of 84,000 crystals. Read more about the look, including a rundown of Nader’s glam, here.

Simone Biles

Nader and Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, were on the same page where bling was concerned this week. The two-time SI Swimsuit model opted for a gorgeous ivory floor-length custom Retrofête gown with a halter neck and head to toe sparkles for the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year event in Spain on Tuesday.

Lauren Chan

Chan, one of our 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover models, also stunned in white this week. The occasion? Her wedding to director Hayley Kosan. The two tied the knot in New York City, and the pair made fashion history by being LaPointe’s first brides. Read more about the stunning custom looks here.

Suni Lee

Lee, an Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit model, attended the Messika 20th Anniversary cocktail party in New York City on Tuesday in a gorgeous black gown. Naturally, she reminded her 3.5 million Instagram followers of her impeccable face card in a series of snaps from the event.

Kim Kardashian

Leave it to Kardashian, one of our 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover stars, to be spotted out and about in elegant white lace. The entrepreneur shared a carousel of “NYC press moments” with her 354 million Instagram followers in the look, which prompted sister Khloe Kardashian to comment “You that girl.” The post also featured a sheer floor-length black dress with a keyhole cut-out at the chest and two fur-adorned garments.

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

