These SI Swimsuit Models Brought Elevated Fashion to the Forefront This Week
Each week, we keep track of what our SI Swimsuit models are up to, and over the last several days, one common theme jumped out: these ladies are dressing to impress. While we’ve recently observed some great fall fashion, monochromatic dressing and lots of layers, this week it was all about glamour.
From an SI Swimsuit cover model’s wedding to blinged-out red carpet events, find a few of our favorite fashion-related moments of the week below.
Brooks Nader
The SI Swimsuit legend stunned in a jaw-dropping mesh mini dress in a Swarovski event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. As reported by Elle, the cowl neck dress was made of 84,000 crystals. Read more about the look, including a rundown of Nader’s glam, here.
Simone Biles
Nader and Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, were on the same page where bling was concerned this week. The two-time SI Swimsuit model opted for a gorgeous ivory floor-length custom Retrofête gown with a halter neck and head to toe sparkles for the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year event in Spain on Tuesday.
Lauren Chan
Chan, one of our 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover models, also stunned in white this week. The occasion? Her wedding to director Hayley Kosan. The two tied the knot in New York City, and the pair made fashion history by being LaPointe’s first brides. Read more about the stunning custom looks here.
Suni Lee
Lee, an Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit model, attended the Messika 20th Anniversary cocktail party in New York City on Tuesday in a gorgeous black gown. Naturally, she reminded her 3.5 million Instagram followers of her impeccable face card in a series of snaps from the event.
Kim Kardashian
Leave it to Kardashian, one of our 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover stars, to be spotted out and about in elegant white lace. The entrepreneur shared a carousel of “NYC press moments” with her 354 million Instagram followers in the look, which prompted sister Khloe Kardashian to comment “You that girl.” The post also featured a sheer floor-length black dress with a keyhole cut-out at the chest and two fur-adorned garments.