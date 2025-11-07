Jewel Tones Are the Ultimate Fall Swimwear Staple: Get the Look Here
While many of us across the globe have recently packed up our tank tops and cut-offs in favor of sweaters and knee-high boots, there’s always a place for swimwear in our wardrobes, regardless of season. And while we may tend to reach for string bikinis when we’re looking for something minimalist versus one-pieces when we’re seeking out more support, there’s a perfect time of year for jewel tones: the autumn.
Luckily, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, are here to guide you. The two have officially declared jewel toned swimwear—and one saturated color in particular—hot for fall.
“Jewel tones capture the richness of fall—deep emerald, ruby, and sapphire hues bring depth to cooler-weather layers and pair beautifully with autumn textures like velvet, suede and knits,” the pair of fashionistas note. “These saturated shades also translate seamlessly to swim, bringing a refined, fashion-forward edge. Whether a bikini or a one-piece, jewel tones elevate a swimsuit while complementing sun-kissed skin.”
Below, you’ll find various options at different price points for incorporating these stunning hues into your swimwear wardrobe.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Ruby red
There’s truly nothing more classic than a bright red bikini, as sported by Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher on the SI Swimsuit set, pictured above. Whether you opt for a one-piece or a string bikini, as the athlete did for her digital cover photo shoot, you’re sure to turn heads.
“Striking yet understated, ruby red is effortlessly eye-catching,” Zamet and Wentworth add.
Cassiopée Bustier-Neck Swimsuit, $615 (farfetch.com)
Lumière Bikini, $304 (farfetch.com)
Mia Twisted One-Piece, $89 (revolve.com)
Monowire Ruched Bikini Set, $390 (farfetch.com)
x BELLA HADID Austin Underwire Bikini Top, $98 and Swim Shorts, $77 (frankiesbikinis.com)
Amethyst purple
Purple evokes feelings of royalty, and you’ll surely feel like a queen in a jewel-toned purple swimsuit. The options below offer a little something for every aesthetic, whether you typically gravitate toward a fun and funky cut-out suit or a more traditional bikini. Above, Christen Goff serves the ultimate inspo.
“Amethyst’s deep, playful shade brings a subtle, personal twist to swimwear,” Zamet and Wentworth state of the gorgeous hue.
Biscayne One-Piece - Plum, $64 (riotswim.com)
Tess Floral-Appliqué Swimsuit, $480 (mytheresa.com)
Balconette Swimsuit Top Minimal Fit, $60 and String Swimsuit Bottoms Minimal Fit, $39 (calzedonia.com)
Ventura Top, $99 and Ios Bottom, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Groovy Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $375 (bergdorfgoodman.com)
Glazed Lumière Bikini, $265 (mytheresa.com)
Emerald green
If you’re looking for a jewel-toned suit that brings to mind nature, you can’t go wrong with emerald green, as pictured on 2025 SI Swimsuit model and race car driver Toni Breidinger, above.
“When embraced in swimwear, emerald green evokes the vibrancy of tropical foliage while adding a rich depth that feels as luxe as it is flattering,” Zamet and Wentworth point out.
Islote Palm One-Piece Swimsuit, $99.99 (saksfifthavenue.com)
Positano Top, $88 and Bottom, $81 (vacayswimwear.com)
La Perla Plunging Halter Neck One-Piece, $339 (farfetch.com)
Shoreline Suit, $180 (leftonfriday.com)
Belted Ruched Balconette Swimsuit, $554 (farfetch.com)
Sapphire blue
Of all the jewel tones featured here, this gorgeous blue is the trendiest of them all. Reminiscent of gorgeous waters, we can’t get enough of the vibrant color, as seen on SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady, above.
“Perhaps the chicest color of the moment, sapphire blue is a vibrant color that feels refreshingly modern in swim,” Zamet and Wentworth state.