Jewel Tones Are the Ultimate Fall Swimwear Staple: Get the Look Here

Think deep emerald, ruby and sapphire hues that capture the richness of the season.

Cara O’Bleness

Ruby red swimwear
Ruby red swimwear / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, Farfetch and Revolve

While many of us across the globe have recently packed up our tank tops and cut-offs in favor of sweaters and knee-high boots, there’s always a place for swimwear in our wardrobes, regardless of season. And while we may tend to reach for string bikinis when we’re looking for something minimalist versus one-pieces when we’re seeking out more support, there’s a perfect time of year for jewel tones: the autumn.

Luckily, SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and fashion assistant, Liz Wentworth, are here to guide you. The two have officially declared jewel toned swimwear—and one saturated color in particular—hot for fall.

“Jewel tones capture the richness of fall—deep emerald, ruby, and sapphire hues bring depth to cooler-weather layers and pair beautifully with autumn textures like velvet, suede and knits,” the pair of fashionistas note. “These saturated shades also translate seamlessly to swim, bringing a refined, fashion-forward edge. Whether a bikini or a one-piece, jewel tones elevate a swimsuit while complementing sun-kissed skin.”

Below, you’ll find various options at different price points for incorporating these stunning hues into your swimwear wardrobe.

Ruby red

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. Necklace is custom by Brent Neale. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

There’s truly nothing more classic than a bright red bikini, as sported by Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher on the SI Swimsuit set, pictured above. Whether you opt for a one-piece or a string bikini, as the athlete did for her digital cover photo shoot, you’re sure to turn heads.

“Striking yet understated, ruby red is effortlessly eye-catching,” Zamet and Wentworth add.

Cassiopée Bustier-Neck Swimsuit, $615 (farfetch.com)

Red one-piece
Farfetch

Lumière Bikini, $304 (farfetch.com)

Red bikini
Farfetch

Mia Twisted One-Piece, $89 (revolve.com)

Twist-front one-piece
Revolve

Monowire Ruched Bikini Set, $390 (farfetch.com)

Red bikini
Farfetch

x BELLA HADID Austin Underwire Bikini Top, $98 and Swim Shorts, $77 (frankiesbikinis.com)

Red bikini
Frankies Bikinis

Amethyst purple

Christen Harper was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Bracelet by Eklexic Jewelr
Christen Harper was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Bracelet by Eklexic Jewelry. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

Purple evokes feelings of royalty, and you’ll surely feel like a queen in a jewel-toned purple swimsuit. The options below offer a little something for every aesthetic, whether you typically gravitate toward a fun and funky cut-out suit or a more traditional bikini. Above, Christen Goff serves the ultimate inspo.

“Amethyst’s deep, playful shade brings a subtle, personal twist to swimwear,” Zamet and Wentworth state of the gorgeous hue.

Biscayne One-Piece - Plum, $64 (riotswim.com)

Purple one-piece
Riot Swim

Tess Floral-Appliqué Swimsuit, $480 (mytheresa.com)

Purple one-piece
Mytheresa

Balconette Swimsuit Top Minimal Fit, $60 and String Swimsuit Bottoms Minimal Fit, $39 (calzedonia.com)

Purple bikini
Calzedonia

Ventura Top, $99 and Ios Bottom, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)

Purple bikini
Bydee

Groovy Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit, $375 (bergdorfgoodman.com)

Purple one-piece
Bergdorf Goodman

Glazed Lumière Bikini, $265 (mytheresa.com)

Purple bikini
Mytheresa

Emerald green

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by PALMIZA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

If you’re looking for a jewel-toned suit that brings to mind nature, you can’t go wrong with emerald green, as pictured on 2025 SI Swimsuit model and race car driver Toni Breidinger, above.

“When embraced in swimwear, emerald green evokes the vibrancy of tropical foliage while adding a rich depth that feels as luxe as it is flattering,” Zamet and Wentworth point out.

Islote Palm One-Piece Swimsuit, $99.99 (saksfifthavenue.com)

Green one-piece
Saks Fifth Avenue

Positano Top, $88 and Bottom, $81 (vacayswimwear.com)

Green bikini
Vacay Swimwear

La Perla Plunging Halter Neck One-Piece, $339 (farfetch.com)

Green one-piece
Farfetch

Shoreline Suit, $180 (leftonfriday.com)

Green one-piece
Left on Friday

Belted Ruched Balconette Swimsuit, $554 (farfetch.com)

Green belted swimsuit
Farfetch

Sapphire blue

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Toluca Swim. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Of all the jewel tones featured here, this gorgeous blue is the trendiest of them all. Reminiscent of gorgeous waters, we can’t get enough of the vibrant color, as seen on SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady, above.

“Perhaps the chicest color of the moment, sapphire blue is a vibrant color that feels refreshingly modern in swim,” Zamet and Wentworth state.

Firenze Edie T-Back Top, $128 and Bottoms, $118 (vixpaulahermanny.com)

Blue bikini
ViX Paula Hermanny

Streamline Suit, $180 (leftonfriday.com)

Blue one-piece
Left on Friday

Bandeau Royal Blue Top, $65 and So Chic Bottom, $50 (gooseberryintimates.com)

Blue bikini
Gooseberry Intimates

Micro Bikini Top, $35 and Bottoms, $35 in Royal Blue (tinyeswim.com)

Blue bikini
Tinye Swim

Hunza G Domino Embellished Seersucker Swimsuit, $270 (net-a-porter.com)

Blue one-piece
Net-a-Porter

Vinca Banc Blue Triangle Bikini Set, $119 (triangl.com)

Blue bikini
Triangl
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

