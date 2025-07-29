Best One-Piece Swimsuits That Flatter, Support and Turn Heads
Once considered the more modest cousin to the bikini, the one-piece has fully stepped into the spotlight. Today’s designs are anything but basic; they’re sleek, sculptural and designed to stand out, whether you’re lounging poolside or diving into the waves.
With updated silhouettes, luxe fabrics and thoughtful support features, one-pieces now strike the perfect balance between function and fashion.
“I love a classic one-piece. I am just, like, a timeless girl. I always gravitate towards that,” 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie Nazanin Mandi says.
Fashion editor Liz Wentworth agrees. She said monokinis are in this year, and likely not going anywhere soon. It has the zero-fuss appeal of a one-piece, but still feels fun, flirty and sexy like a bikini.
Whether you’re looking for something sporty and secure, sexy and strappy or timeless and versatile, there’s a one-piece swimsuit out there that fits your style, body type and swimwear goals. Below, we’ve rounded up 11 standout options—from trend-forward picks to ultra-flattering staples—that prove the one-piece is more than just a backup.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Editor’s picks: 10 one-piece swimsuits that do it all
Sommer Swim, $179
A standout from the Coco LaRouge collection, the Bruna in Ribera cut-out one-piece with a high-shine finish and luxe gold hardware. Made from double-lined Italian Xtra Life Lycra, it offers a body-hugging fit that looks as good as it feels.
Fit: Cheeky coverage, spaghetti straps, center cut-out, back tie closure
Why we love it: From the unique gold embellishment to the luminous fabric, this piece delivers major statement energy while still feeling wearable.
Tropic of C, $180
Part of a limited edition collab with Victoria’s Secret, this cheetah-print suit is crafted from the brand’s eco-friendly Peach Perfect fabric. The square neckline and ultra-thin straps balance sexy with understated elegance.
Fit: Moderate coverage, high-leg cut, skinny elastic straps
Why we love it: The soft, brushed fabric feels like a second skin and the silhouette is effortlessly chic.
Pretty Little Thing, $37.50
Designed in a crinkle burgundy fabric, this strappy one-piece is soft, stretchy and endlessly flattering. Its bright hue and low price make it an easy addition to your suitcase.
Fit: Moderate coverage, crinkle texture, adjustable straps
Why we love it: The Baywatch-inspired shade and cut deliver big style at a tiny price.
SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek calls a classic red one-piece her “GOAT swimsuit style,” noting she loves a high-hip cut, cheeky back and thin straps—“classic, never goes out of style.”
Kulani Kinis, $85
The Retro Ring Cheeky Monokini is designed to turn heads with asymmetrical cutouts and O-ring details. Made from shimmering RE-KINI fabric crafted from recycled bottles, it sculpts while catching the light.
Fit: Cheeky coverage, high-leg cut, open sides
Why we love it: It’s sexy, sustainable and statement-making.
Vesey, $175
The Jordy is a halter-neck one-piece with a plunging neckline, open back and contrast white piping. Fully lined and supportive, it blends a soft pink sheen with clean, tailored lines.
Fit: Moderate coverage, halter neck, plunge front
Why we love it: Designed by SI Swimsuit team members, it’s modern, supportive and flattering on all shapes.
Saltwater Collective, $150
This nautical-inspired suit features a scoop neckline, contrast binding and thicker adjustable straps for added support. Made with recycled nylon, it’s as comfortable as it is stylish.
Fit: Moderate coverage, scoop neck, high-cut leg
Why we love it: Affordable, sporty and perfect for active beach days.
Triangl, $145
The Cinci Prika Orange One-Piece features a bold square neckline, side cutout with self-tie and contrast red piping. Fully adjustable straps and a back clasp ensure a secure fit.
Fit: Moderate coverage, high-cut leg, side cut-out
Why we love it: The color-blocking and cutout combo make it a playful yet polished option.
Baobab, $200
The Isla in Arctic is a strapless swimsuit with asymmetric cutouts and signature Baobab accents. Lined and unpadded, it offers a sleek, sculpted fit that’s perfect for sun-soaked getaways.
Fit: Moderate coverage, strapless, asymmetric cutouts
Why we love it: The architectural cutouts feel high fashion without compromising comfort.
Montce, $208
The Heidi Floral Petal One-Piece combines delicate lace panels with ruffle details and a keyhole cutout. With underwire demi cups and a high-cut leg, it balances romance and support.
Fit: Moderate coverage, underwire support, adjustable straps
Why we love it: The mix of lace, ruffles and floral texture makes it one of the most unique one-pieces on the market.
Wiskii, $109
This adorable pastel set channels Mediterranean elegance with hand-sewn floral appliqués and a sculpting layered waist that defines your shape. Designed with an open back halter and plunging neckline, it’s equal parts romantic and daring.
Fit: Light to medium support, plunging V-neck, waist-cinching layers, removable push-up pads
Why we love it: The delicate florals, curve-enhancing fit and sweet butter yellow hue make this suit feel like wearable couture that still moves with you.
BootinBikinis, $98
This collab with Nellie Johnson takes classic polka dots and gives them a sultry twist. It’s the perfect mix of vintage and bold.
Fit: Medium coverage with a cheeky cut, deep plunge front, open back
Why we love it: We’re obsessed with the playful polka dots paired with that daring plunge and open-back silhouette, it’s flirty, fun and unforgettable.
What to look for in a one-piece swimsuit
Support: Whether you need underwire, a shelf bra or compressive fabric, look for built-in elements that offer lift and stability, especially if you have a larger bust. Adjustable straps and tie-backs can help you customize the fit.
Fit and cut: High-leg cuts can elongate the legs, while ruching or paneling at the waist adds a sculpting effect. Low scoop backs and plunging necklines can show skin without compromising comfort.
Fabric matters: Opt for double-lined or compressive fabrics for more smoothing and structure. Quick-drying and chlorine-resistant materials are a must if you plan to swim often.
Style vs. function: Decide if you’re shopping for pool lounging, laps or long beach walks. If you’re moving around a lot, secure fits and stretch matter more than strappy cutouts or hardware-heavy designs.
How to style a one-piece beyond the beach
Add baggy denim or linen pants to turn your suit into a bodysuit for lunch or travel. Layer on a sarong or oversized button-down for a breezy beach-to-boardwalk look. Finish with gold hoops, a beaded necklace, sandals and a straw hat for a chic, pulled-together vibe—even if you’re just poolside.
Best brands for fashion-forward one-pieces
Monday Swimwear: Supportive, curve-hugging silhouettes made with fit-first designs.
Stone Fox Swim: Known for its sultry, minimal silhouettes in buttery-soft fabrics, perfect for a sleek, second-skin fit.
Gooseberry Intimates: Best known for its signature plunging one-piece that hugs you in all the right places. They also have tons of other styles.
Riot Swim: Blends trendy cutouts with high-quality stretch materials, offering styles that sculpt while staying comfortable.
Princess Polly: Delivers budget-friendly, fashion-forward swimwear with cheeky cuts and playful details made for TikTok-worthy moments.
Blackbough Swim: Loved for its vibrant prints and multiple coverage options, with mix-and-match pieces that flatter every shape.
LSPACE: Nails the balance between laid-back California cool and elevated swimwear design.
