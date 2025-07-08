The Best String Bikinis to Balance Minimalism and Style
A string bikini is a must-have summertime staple.
This customized look featuring adjustable yet minimal coverage is a perfect option for a day in the sun, keeping you both supported and looking as stylish as ever. Catch a glimpse into why we love this versatile duo and how you can find the best string bikini for your body type and personal style.
Our favorite string bikini sets right now
Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bikinis that are available for purchase today.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Bromelia
This Bromelia duo—consisting of the Gabriela Triangle Top and Gabriela Tie Bottoms—features classic string bikini styling in 16 top options and 19 bottom options to find your perfect matching—or mix-and-matching—swimsuit. The prices range from $86 to $138 each.
Gooseberry
Secure your next swimsuit for under $100 with this Gooseberry ensemble—consisting of the Halterneck Triangle Top ($45) and Side Tie Bikini Briefs ($35)—featuring core and seasonal colors to stay on top of the latest trends.
Tropic of C
Repped by Swim Search finalist Dominique Ruotolo at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, this eco-friendly option—consisting of the Equator Top ($90) and Praia Bottom ($90)—has no shortage of textures and prints to play with.
Calzedonia
As seen on Kendall Jenner and SI Swimsuit brand staple Irina Shayk, this trendy yet timeless look—consisting of the Removable Padding Triangle Swimsuit Top ($60) and String Swimsuit Bottom Shiny Satin ($39)—adds a fashionable flair to a staple suit.
SKIMS
Ranging from sizes XXS-4X, this combo from SKIMS—consisting of the Triangle Bikini Top ($44) and Dipped Tie Bikini Bottoms ($44)—is perfect for any collection and can be adjusted to your liking.
How to choose the right string bikini
Choosing the right string bikini for your collection is all in the details.
While these simple yet essential garments feature minimal fabric, not all are the same—in fact, they’re far from it. To start, check out the coverage options for your bikini bottoms. Some swimsuits provide full coverage for almost any occasion, while others keep the coverage to a minimum for the perfect private tanning session.
Most string bikinis feature adjustable ties to adapt to your personal style and comfort. This customizable fit will often feature durable stitching to prevent breakage and different liner styles, such as double-lined or fully lined silhouettes. Additionally, to stretch and stay put, string bikinis can come in nylon and spandex blends—but keep an eye on its tag for eco-friendly options.
The right fit for your figure
Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s take a look at which string bikini style is the right one for you—based on your body type. Unsure what your body type is? Roxy has a comprehensive guide to get you started.
Petite: Aim for high-cut bottoms paired with tiny triangle tops to elongate your figure.
Curvy: If you’re looking for more support in the bust or booty areas, opt for thicker string ties and double-lined fabric with your string suits.
Athletic: Match smaller triangle tops with ruched bottoms if you’re looking for added curve.
Hourglass: Classic string sets will likely accentuate your proportions naturally.
Rest assured, string bikinis are adjustable, so sizing will likely be flexible depending on how you look to style them. Always double-check the details of your swimsuit, especially when shopping for tops and bottoms separately, to find the garment that fits you most comfortably.
What’s trending in string swimwear this year
Lux fabrics: From the rise of the furkini to dazzling denim pieces, learn more about these stylish statement suits here.
Micro string bikinis: These itty-bitty options put your skin on display with very minimal fabric. Learn more about these tiny trendsetters here.
Retro revival: Lean into looks of the past with these vintage-style suits featuring O-ring additions, crochet detailing and/or neon colorways.
Convertible tops: Customize your string bikini with these wrap-around string styles and/or asymmetrical cuts to wear your suit as a bandeau or halter neck.
Where to buy stylish bikinis for less (or more)
For under $50, check out string bikinis by brands Cupshe and H&M.
Secure an entire string bikini set at Aerie for under $100 or at Triangl for around $100.
Looking for a duo above the $100 mark? Try Frankies Bikinis, LSPACE or Inamorata.
Accessorize and elevate your string bikini look
Once you’ve secured your new suit, it’s time to style!
A string bikini is truly the most versatile swimsuit to layer with several statement pieces for a day at the beach or a pool party with friends. For cover-ups, match your new suit with crochet pants, mesh sarongs or even an oversized button-down.
Then, accessorize your look with sunhats, baseball caps, bold sunnies and body jewelry. But, before you head out the door, a pair of flip flops or platform slides can keep you comfy for your day in the sun.
Tips for the perfect fit and long-term wear
With delicate string detailing to make your suit as comfortable as possible, it’s essential to treat it with care for maximum longevity.
For example, suits may need to be hand-washed to preserve their elasticity, rinsed with cool water when exposed to chlorine or air-dried flat instead of in the dryer. However, caring for every bikini is different—especially those with lux fabrics like mesh and crochet—so double-check the tags for specific upkeep instructions.
Learn more about bikinis here at SI Swimsuit.