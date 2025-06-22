Jordan Chiles Looks Cooler Than Ever in Black Fringed Bodysuit and Unique Heels
Jordan Chiles continues to prove she was never exaggerating when she said she was “that girl.”
The gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, social media sensation, author and one of four 2025 SI Swimsuit cover models—having posed for the brand in Bermuda alongside photographer Ben Watts—has an undoubtedly fabulous fashion sense, and her stylish posts only get more impressive each week.
From red carpets to brand deals and everything in between, Chiles has a sense of style all her own, and it’d be pretty impossible to pick a favorite, though her latest Instagram post does make a pretty good case for her coolest look yet.
The Olympian took to social media on Friday to share a photo set consisting of four snapshots. The athlete posed in an all-black ensemble—and, simply put, looked like the word “cool” personified.
With the caption simply asking, “if not me, then who? 🖤” Chiles sported a long-sleeve, high-neck bodysuit with a unique beaded fringe overlay that added an extra layer of dimension and texture. She also accessorized the look to the nines, opting for leather gloves, geometric sunglasses, semi-sheer tights and an interestingly patterned bootie.
Her dark tresses were parted down the middle and pulled back into a slick, tight bun, while her makeup was left natural with strong eyebrows and a deep nude shade on her pout. Overall, the entire aesthetic served up some serious ‘80s vibes, and we are very much here for it!
But being absurdly stylish is par for the course for this superstar, as Chiles is no stranger to daring fashion looks.
Earlier this month, she strutted her stuff during Swim Week in Miami, Fla., for the SI Swimsuit runway show (but to be fair, we really should’ve been renamed it in her honor with how easily she stole the show!). For her two walks, the athlete donned two distinctly different looks: a white bikini from Ola Vida with a matching hat from Zandria and a polka dot bikini from Jean Paul Gaultier. In what was easily one of the most viral moments of the show, Chiles executed a perfect flip on the runway to massive applause from the audience.
Chiles also walked the red carpet while attending the 2025 BET Awards in June, where she wore two more breathtaking looks. For the carpet, the athlete sported a black ruffled gown by Rick Owens Online before changing into a shorter tan ruffled dress by Zimmermann.
We always look forward to seeing what incredible looks Chiles will wear next, as her only fashion competition is herself!