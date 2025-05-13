Meet Your 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Models
Now in its 61st year, there’s no denying Sports Illustrated Swimsuit only gets better with time, and we’re honored to announce that Salma Hayek Pinault, Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles are your 2025 cover models! With each woman bringing her own unique brand of beauty, talent and power to the table, SI Swimsuit’s cover model class of 2025 is made up of a collection of indisputably inspiring individuals. In short, this year is certainly one for the books.
“These women are why we do what we do,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day writes of the 2025 models in her Editor’s Letter. “These stories we share here and on our platforms are about so much more than what meets the eye. They are about the power of authenticity, the strength of vulnerability and the beauty of living a life that’s unapologetically yours.”
Salma Hayek Pinault
Appearing on the pages of SI Swimsuit for the first time—though you’d never know it based on what an absolute natural she is—Hayek Pinault is no stranger to being on all sides of the camera. An Academy Award-nominated actor, Emmy Award-winning director and passionate producer, the Mexican-American superstar has been a household name since her early roles in the ‘90s. Further cementing her eternal star power with a literal star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021, there are no heights Hayek Pinault cannot reach.
In her jaw-dropping SI Swimsuit debut shoot with photographer Ruven Afanador, the actor bared all in sunny Mexico while sporting several stylish bikinis, making a convincing case that she may very well be the ethereal Goddess of Summer who simply took a delightful detour into superstardom while visiting our planet in her spare time.
View the 2025 SI Swimsuit photo gallery for Salma Hayek Pinault here.
Lauren Chan
If there’s one thing SI Swimsuit staple Chan knows, it’s fashion—and this model, broadcast host and former features editor has one stacked résumé to prove it. A fierce size-inclusion advocate, Chan has long been passionately outspoken when discussing her support of sizing availability across the board, having also founded her own size-inclusive clothing brand, Henning. The model has also taken part in philanthropic work over the years, including working with It Gets Better to support LGBTQ+ Youth across the U.S. and Canada.
Chan took to the breathtaking beaches of Bermuda to be photographed by Ben Watts for her third consecutive shoot with the brand. Previously posing in the Dominican Republic and Mexico in 2023 and 2024, respectively, Chan was sensational in the sand for her latest photo shoot, cementing her legacy as a natural when it comes to gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit.
View the 2025 SI Swimsuit photo gallery for Lauren Chan here.
Olivia Dunne
Beginning what would become a journey to greatness in gymnastics at just 3 years old, Dunne is certainly a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the mat. During her tenure at LSU, the athlete aided her team in capturing their first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship in 2024 (the Tiger were crowned SEC champions in 2025, her final season). Recently announcing her retirement from the sport, the athlete has empowered countless women in sports and has a bright future ahead of her.
For her latest feature with the magazine, Dunne joined Chan in Bermuda for her photo shoot with Ben Watts, making this the third time the model and photographer have worked together for SI Swimsuit. Watts previously led Dunne’s shoots in Puerto Rico and Portugal in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Of her debut with SI Swimsuit, Dunne said, “When people look at my Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds. You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can have the best of both worlds and you can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”
View the 2025 SI Swimsuit photo gallery for Olivia Dunne here.
Jordan Chiles
Success is simply the name of the game for Chiles. The accomplished gymnast joined Team USA during the 2020 Olympics, where she earned a silver medal in the team competition during the Tokyo Games. From there, Chiles went on to win two NCAA individual titles with UCLA in 2023 before heading out with Team USA again for the 2024 Olympic Games, where she won gold during the team competition. In 2025, she returned to the UCLA Bruins women’s gymnastics team.
While this may be the athlete’s debut when it comes to SI Swimsuit covers, it’s hardly her first time in front of the camera, as she’s previously partnered with major brands like Nike, Milani Cosmetics and Urban Outfitters.
The athlete also published her powerful memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, back in March of 2025. The memoir details the 24-year-old Olympian’s life experiences, giving readers what publisher Harper Collins describes as “a glimpse of life in the psychologically and physically demanding upper echelons of women’s gymnastics” all while showing how, despite the unthinkable obstacles, “through sheer grit—and the love of her family—[Chiles] kept working and winning.”