Jordan Chiles 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Jordan Chiles walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
The decorated gymnast made her debut in SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue, landing the cover alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Dunne and Chan. Getting to pose for the magazine was an opportunity the UCLA Bruins athlete called “a dream come true.” The 24-year-old has won two Olympic medals, is an all-around Winter Cup and Pan American Games champion and is a three-time NCAA individual champion.
Earlier this year, Chiles published her memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, which became a New York Times bestseller.
Chiles made her debut at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week, taking place at the W South Beach on May 30 and 31. Along with the fashion show, the brand hosted a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party with models, celebrities and official partners in attendance.