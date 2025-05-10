Jordan Chiles Channels Ultimate Party Girl Vibes in Micro Shorts and Fur Boots for Latest IG Photo Drop
Jordan Chiles certainly knows how to rock a perfect party girl look, and her latest throwback photo drop has us ready to hit the dance floor!
The two-time Olympian and decorated gymnast has a stacked summer ahead of her already, as she’ll be featured in SI Swimsuit’s upcoming 2025 issue. Still, that doesn't mean the 24-year-old athlete doesn’t have a little time to let loose—life is all about balance, after all!
You can pre-order the 2025 edition here!
And in a throwback photo set shared with her 1.6 million loyal followers on Instagram this week, Chiles showed she’s ready to do just that, donning the ultimate party girl look for a neon night out.
In the 12-photo carousel, which she accurately captioned, “She’s busy…..📲,” Chiles sported snug, high-waisted black shorts that were the true definition of micro. She paired the teeny-tiny bottoms with a matching black string bikini top, a black hood studded with silver accents and a pair of black sunglasses. Still, there’s no denying the star of this outfit was the fluffy black fur boots, which we can only imagine were the exact pair T-Pain was singing about in Flo Rida’s 2008 classic song, “Low.”
But that wasn’t the only incredible look the gymnast showed off in the fashionable photo set, also wearing an equally 2000s-era tracksuit for a few snapshots, which featured low-rise bell-bottoms, a matching string bikini top and a cropped zip-up hoodie. She accessorized the look further with a gorgeous butterfly necklace, leaving her long hair down for a sleek, straight moment.
Among the other photos featured in the throwback post were casual snapshots from throughout her very busy (but very exciting!) month, including a screenshot of a text message she received and an adorable photo of a sweet, sleepy puppy.
And, of course, plenty of the superstar athlete’s Instagram followers were happy to hop in her comment section on the social media app to praise her ultimate party girl look:
“The CONFIDENCE 🔥,” one fan exclaimed.
“She’s on 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another commenter wrote.
“the way you serve needs to be studied,” another fan added.
As previously mentioned, the Houston native definitely has plenty of reasons to party, as she recently celebrated the fact that she completed her junior year at UCLA. And, as if all of that weren’t enough alone, she published her first-ever incredible memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, back in March of this year.
Chiles will be gracing the pages of SI Swimsuit this month for the 2025 issue, and we couldn’t be more excited for you to see all of her jaw-dropping photos—until then, be sure to follow SI Swimsuit on Instagram so you don’t miss any of the action!