Jordan Chiles Will Release Debut Memoir on Gymnastics Journey and Paris Games Next Year
The news is finally out. Star gymnast Jordan Chiles is releasing her debut book in the spring of 2025.
Titled I’m That Girl, the memoir details the “psychologically and physically demanding” aspects of gymnastics, according to People. She dives into the racism that she has faced over the years and her struggles with “eating issues” as a young girl in the sport. The book will likewise document the friendships she has formed in the gym, including her close relationship with Simone Biles, who penned the forward for the book.
In the memoir, Chiles likewise discusses the 2024 Paris Olympics, including both the highs and the lows. She opens up about being stripped of her bronze medal for the individual floor routine final and the aftermath (including her appeal to the Federal Court of Switzerland and the process to regain the medal).
“From the moment I met Jordan Chiles, months before the 2024 summer Olympics, I was impressed with her heart, her authenticity, her enthusiasm and her powerful storytelling,” Lisa Sharkey, the senior vice president and publisher of Harper Influence—the imprint of HarperCollins Publishers that is producing Chiles’s memoir—stated to People.
We here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit would say the same of the 23-year-old star. Recently, we had the chance to spend some time with the two-time Olympian (she’s one of 10 athletes joining the brand for the 2025 issue), and we were left in complete awe of her. Not only is she a hard-working gymnast who has faced incredible adversity over the years, but Chiles is likewise a powerful body positivity and mental health advocate, too. And, more than that, she’s a fierce force in front of the camera.
Chiles proved as much just a few weeks ago, when she traveled to The Boca Raton in Florida to make her debut with the brand. There, she was photographed by Ben Horton in a series of stunning swimsuits (including a bright blue cut-out one-piece that we just can’t get over). Though the full reveal won’t happen until the issue launch in May, we have shared a few behind the scenes looks at the experience—and they’re definitely worth your time, if you ask us.
And while we had the chance to get to know Chiles pretty well on the beaches in Florida, we likewise can’t wait to pick up a copy of I’m That Girl when it hits shelves on March 4, 2025.