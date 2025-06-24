We’re Absolutely Obsessed With Jordan Chiles’s Custom Leather Nike Outfit
Jordan Chiles and Nike are a pair that fans never knew they needed, but now love all the more. The gymnast clearly holds a special place in her heart for the beloved athletic brand, as she consistently collabs with Nike to make some of her most creative style dreams a reality.
Chiles’s took to her Instagram account this week to flex her latest Nike custom ensemble, which she wore for Fanatics Fest 2025 in New York City. The all-black look featured a black leather jacket that closely resembled the varsity jackets worn before a big game, as well as a pleated circle skirt that stopped just before her knees.
Some white Nike crew socks and a pair of pearly white sneakers were the perfect cherry on top for this 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model’s latest look. However, the most wonderful part about her attire had to be that hip-length braid, as it brought everything together for a truly trendy outfit.
As stated earlier, Chiles is no stranger to Nike. Earlier this month, the Olympian partnered with the brand to bring to life some super cool Nike V2K sneakers. The shoes incorporated purple, blue and white for a fashion-forward statement that made them ideal for any kind of occasion. What’s more, with Chiles’s mantra “That Girl” written on the back, these sneakers would have anyone feeling confident.
In addition to the custom all-black outfit and custom sneakers, the I’m That Girl: Living the Power of my Dreams author went on a run with Nike for their Comfort Zones E2 YouTube series. There, she was asked daring questions that allowed fans to peer deeper into the mind of this decorated champion.
“I think [they’d say] how perfect I try to be during practices or something like that,” Chiles replied when asked what’s something her close friends believe she should be a little less intense about. “Typically, if I get into that mode, they always try to tell me, ‘Stop being so intense’ or ‘You can’t control what’s happening in that moment.’”
Of course, one of the most memorable collaborations Chiles has done with the brand was her Nike Women campaign, which occurred just months after the situation between the gymnast and the Olympics with regards to her bronze medal for the Women’s Individual Floor Exercise being stripped away by the International Olympic Committee.
This campaign not only showed that Chiles can—and will—bounce back no matter what the world throws at her, but it also emphasized just how much Nike supports the athlete.
A brand star in every right, Chiles is certainly that girl—one fans can always expect to see dripped out in excellent Nike attire.