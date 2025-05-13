Swimsuit

Watch Jordan Chiles Learn She’s on the Cover of SI Swimsuit 2025

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami.
At 24 years old, two-time Olympian and UCLA Bruins gymnastics star Jordan Chiles has already had an incredible career. Watch her surprise the moment she learns that she is on the cover of the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

TRANSCRIPT

MJ Day: Okay. I'm about to surprise her. She has no idea what's going on. So what would your younger self say if she saw this? Jordan Chiles congratulations. 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.

Jordan Chiles: Thank you so much. Oh my gosh. That's so crazy. I thought this was an actual interview. Your girl. That girl is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025, and that, my friends, is a wrap. Bye.

MARA MILAM

Mara Milam is the deputy digital editor at SI Swimsuit. The California based multimedia content producer and editor joined the “swim team” in March of 2020. Mara is a lover of all things travel and wellness and is passionate about elevating the voices and stories of people often not heard.

