Watch Jordan Chiles Learn She’s on the Cover of SI Swimsuit 2025
At 24 years old, two-time Olympian and UCLA Bruins gymnastics star Jordan Chiles has already had an incredible career. Watch her surprise the moment she learns that she is on the cover of the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
TRANSCRIPT
MJ Day: Okay. I'm about to surprise her. She has no idea what's going on. So what would your younger self say if she saw this? Jordan Chiles congratulations. 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model.
Jordan Chiles: Thank you so much. Oh my gosh. That's so crazy. I thought this was an actual interview. Your girl. That girl is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025, and that, my friends, is a wrap. Bye.
