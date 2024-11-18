Jordan Chiles’s Electric Blue One-Piece From Her SI Swimsuit Debut Is on Sale Now
The one thing we love more than a good swimsuit is a good sale. So when we find a way to get both (the fabulous look at a lower price), you can imagine just how thrilled we are. That’s exactly what we have found in Jordan Chiles’s one-piece from her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.
The world-class gymnast stepped out onto the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla., where she was photographed by Ben Horton, in a variety of chic swimwear. Most of those looks (and the resulting photos) are being kept under wraps until next May when the 2025 issue will officially come out. But we’re giving fans a taste of some of the styles ahead of time—including Chiles’s electric blue one-piece.
We’ve talked about the look at length already. Can you blame us? The one-piece from Tinye was incredibly glamorous. Beyond the simple details (the one-shoulder, asymmetrical neckline and high-cut fit), the look also included a series of cut-outs throughout—which made it both more flattering and more unique.
We would have loved the one-piece regardless, but two facts make it just that much better. For one, it’s currently on sale. It normally retails for $68, but right now is going for just $35—a steal if you ask us. Beyond that, the Tinye number has Chiles’s endorsement, and what could be better than that?
The star gymnast is one of the many athletes joining the SI Swimsuit issue for the first time this coming year. And it’s only the latest in a long list of really impressive achievements from the athlete. Not only has she proven herself to be a successful professional gymnast throughout her young career, but she has likewise established herself as an integral member of the U.S. gymnastics team. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she helped the squad to a team all-around silver medal. And this past fall, she was a member of the team that returned USA Gymnastics to its former gold medal glory.
In other words, we would trust her endorsement in pretty much all matters—and, in this case, in the matter of good swimwear. After all, if she can show off her gymnastics skills in the number (see below), then it must be worthwhile.
Tinye 009 One Piece, $35 (tinyeswim.com)
This one-piece from Tinye features chic cut-outs, a one-shoulder neckline and a fabulous bright blue hue. But one of our favorite parts? The price tag.