Jordan Chiles Drops Jaws in Blue Cut-Out Two-Piece for Explosive SI Swimsuit Debut
One of the most impressive young athletes out there is without a doubt Jordan Chiles, the two-time Olympic gymnast who most recently competed in the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer. The Oregon native began doing gymnastics at 6 years old and her early athletic career certainly primed her for her Olympic appearances, making her debut at the 2013 American Classic, joining the Junior National Team and competing at the National Championships, among other impressive competitions.
Chiles represented the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Games, competing in vault and floor exercises. She also replaced Simone Biles in the uneven bars and balance beam after Biles dropped out. That year, the U.S. won the silver medal. Fast forward to this year, and Chiles competed in the Paris Games, where she made headlines—unfortunately, not just over the good news that the U.S. team took home gold. The 23-year-old was stripped of a bronze medal and is currently fighting to get it back.
Jordan Chiles makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut
Chiles recently appeared on NBC’s TODAY to discuss the Paris Olympics, and it’s been a busy week for the athlete, who also just made her SI Swimsuit debut when posing for photographer Ben Horton in sunny Boca Raton, Fla. Though we’ll have to wait until May 2025 to get our hands on the magazine, we’ll be sharing shots of the photo shoots here on our site. We’re happy to tease a glimpse at Chiles’s shoot, seen below, where she rocks an awesome blue cut-out one-piece.
Putting her toned body on display, Chiles went for a gymnast pose as she propelled herself into the air above the grass. With the bright color and unique style, the athlete put a fun spin on a classic one-piece, opting for a flattering suit we won’t be forgetting anytime soon. Her long black hair blew in the wind perfectly, and the suit gave her the opportunity to show off her awesome tattoos.
The SI Swimsuit Instagram page shared the first shot from Chiles’s photo shoot, and as expected, the comments section immediately started flooding.
“Oh yea🔥,” fellow gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne commented.
“Another Queen on the roster!” a fan wrote.
“@jordanchiles couldn’t have slayed harder on the beach! 🔥,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added, and we totally concur.
Chiles is still determined to get her bronze medal back
While being interviewed by NBC’s Hoda Kotb for her first TV interview post-Paris Olympics, Chiles spoke candidly about losing her bronze medal—and how determined she still is to take it back. “It's hard to tell yourself everything is going to be fine when we literally didn’t do anything wrong. Everything was in the time that it needed to be," she said. “For them to come back and say it was four seconds too late when we have proof … I can only control what my truth is and I know that we were right.”
“I’ll be able to overcome this. And I’ll be able to look back and say, ‘You know what? That was just a portion of my story, but it’s the truth,’” Chiles added.
Chiles is truly an inspiration—not just for athletes, but for women across the globe. We’re so thrilled to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit brand and are excited to share more from her photo shoot with our readers. Stay tuned!
Stay up to date with all of our coverage of the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue with our Boca Raton athlete photo shoots here.