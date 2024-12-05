Jordan Chiles Goes Full Corpcore in Leather Shorts, Matching Blazer
Jordan Chiles isn’t letting her off-season go to waste. In August, the 23-year-old helped the U.S. women’s gymnastics team reclaim the team all-around gold medal. And come the new year, she will be returning to UCLA to compete with the Bruins for the 2025 season.
But her downtime has been well-spent. Over the past few months, Chiles has made a series of fashionable appearances at both NFL and NBA games, walked a handful of red carpets, sat on a few panels and announced her debut book, I’m That Girl. In other words, she’s been busy.
New York City was the latest stop on her off-season tour. There, the star gymnast had the chance to spend some time in the practice studio with the Radio City Rockettes—and to show off her impeccable sense of style, too.
Recently, Chiles took to Instagram to share a few outtakes from her temporary “New York life.” The photos were the perfect testament to her fashion sensibilities. In the snaps, the Oregon native put her best spin on corpcore—or business chic, the trending modern take on office attire. For the occasion, she dressed up in a deep olive high-neck tank with black leather shorts and a matching black leather blazer.
Only a few weeks ago, the athlete was down in Florida, basking in the warm weather during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut photo shoot. Chiles was one of a handful of athletes photographed for the 2025 issue, which is set to take place in May. For her first brand feature, she traveled to The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., where she posed in chic swimwear for photographer Ben Horton.
Now, weeks later, she’s embracing winter attire. And we’re taking notes. As we’ve said before, winter fashion is all about intentional layering—and Chiles’s corpcore look was nothing if not a good example of that. She may have been wearing shorts, but they were layered over sheer tights for a glamorous seasonal style. And, in any case, leather screams chic winter fashion—and her look was nothing if not leather-forward.
In just a few short weeks, the athlete will return to the West Coast, where she will kick off her second season with the Bruins. (Chiles competed with the team during the 2022-23 school year, but took a break to train for and compete in the Olympics.) And you can bet we’ll be here cheering her on.