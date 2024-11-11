Join Jordan Chiles on Her Incredible SI Swimsuit Debut Shoot Day (Live Updates)
Two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles is a force to be reckoned with, and we’re so thrilled to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit brand today. The 23-year-old, who will return to UCLA in 2025 to compete with the Bruins women’s gymnastics team, was an absolute force earlier this year when appearing at the Paris Olympics with the United States team. Now, months later, Chiles is determined to get her bronze medal back—which was unexpectedly stripped from her after a revision this summer. As she looks ahead to what’s next, she can now add Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to her résumé, posing for photographer Ben Horton on the sunny beaches of Boca Raton, Fla.
Chiles will be one of many incredible athletes featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, but before the photos are released, we’re taking you along her journey during her amazing photo shoot day. Chiles took over the SI Swimsuit Instagram account, sharing updates from her day on our story. We’ll be updating the post throughout the day as Chiles shares more peeks from the shoot.
After announcing Chiles would be the latest SI Swimsuit athlete on the brand’s Instagram page, the gymnast took to our Instagram story to start sharing behind the scenes updates. The first two videos showed her in the car on the way to the first location, saying hi to her fans while also shouting out the glam team, Tracy Murphy and Jazmin Chiles.
We also got a sneak peek from the hair and makeup chair with another video, showing the athlete getting glammed up ahead of her shoot.
The next update from Chiles showed the gorgeous Florida sky along with palm trees, with text over the photo reading, “Arrived to set!” As someone living in New York, I’m so jealous of this warm weather!
We also got to see a behind the scenes peek at the first official photo from Chiles’s photo shoot, which we shared this morning. The team must’ve been ecstatic to get such an epic, gorgeous shot!
While we wait for more updates from Chiles’s day, take a look at our first official photo of the Olympian on set, looking absolutely flawless. Wearing a bright blue one-piece featuring unique cut-outs, Chiles jumped in the air and posed like the accomplished gymnast she is, with her hair flowing in the ocean breeze behind her. We are truly blown away by this photo!
Stay tuned for more updates from Chiles’s SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot.
