Swimsuit

Join Jordan Chiles on Her Incredible SI Swimsuit Debut Shoot Day (Live Updates)

The Oregon native shot with photographer Ben Horton for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue and we’re sharing a behind the scenes look at her shoot.

Natalie Zamora

Jordan Chiles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Jordan Chiles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Two-time Olympian Jordan Chiles is a force to be reckoned with, and we’re so thrilled to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit brand today. The 23-year-old, who will return to UCLA in 2025 to compete with the Bruins women’s gymnastics team, was an absolute force earlier this year when appearing at the Paris Olympics with the United States team. Now, months later, Chiles is determined to get her bronze medal back—which was unexpectedly stripped from her after a revision this summer. As she looks ahead to what’s next, she can now add Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to her résumé, posing for photographer Ben Horton on the sunny beaches of Boca Raton, Fla.

Chiles will be one of many incredible athletes featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, but before the photos are released, we’re taking you along her journey during her amazing photo shoot day. Chiles took over the SI Swimsuit Instagram account, sharing updates from her day on our story. We’ll be updating the post throughout the day as Chiles shares more peeks from the shoot.

After announcing Chiles would be the latest SI Swimsuit athlete on the brand’s Instagram page, the gymnast took to our Instagram story to start sharing behind the scenes updates. The first two videos showed her in the car on the way to the first location, saying hi to her fans while also shouting out the glam team, Tracy Murphy and Jazmin Chiles.

Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.
Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. / Instagram / @si_swimsuit
Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.
Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. / Instagram / @si_swimsuit

We also got a sneak peek from the hair and makeup chair with another video, showing the athlete getting glammed up ahead of her shoot.

Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.
Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. / Instagram / @si_swimsuit

The next update from Chiles showed the gorgeous Florida sky along with palm trees, with text over the photo reading, “Arrived to set!” As someone living in New York, I’m so jealous of this warm weather!

Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.
Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. / Instagram / @si_swimsuit

We also got to see a behind the scenes peek at the first official photo from Chiles’s photo shoot, which we shared this morning. The team must’ve been ecstatic to get such an epic, gorgeous shot!

Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.
Jordan Chiles on her SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. / Instagram / @si_swimsuit

While we wait for more updates from Chiles’s day, take a look at our first official photo of the Olympian on set, looking absolutely flawless. Wearing a bright blue one-piece featuring unique cut-outs, Chiles jumped in the air and posed like the accomplished gymnast she is, with her hair flowing in the ocean breeze behind her. We are truly blown away by this photo!

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla.
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Stay tuned for more updates from Chiles’s SI Swimsuit debut photo shoot.

To keep up with our coverage of the Boca Raton photo shoots, check out our page here.

Next. Jordan Chiles Intro. Meet Jordan Chiles, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete. dark

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Home/Reveal