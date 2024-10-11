Swimsuit

Josephine Skriver’s Textured Ocean Blue Two-Piece Is Our Current Vacation Obsession

The model wore the flattering JANTHEE set during her 2022 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Montenegro.

Martha Zaytoun

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to curating a closet, we understand that there are certain norms people feel compelled to obey. We’re talking about the arbitrary rules that we all have a tendency to follow, the ones that dictate what we should buy and when we should buy them. In particular, we’d like to address the idea that swimwear shopping should take place only in the spring.

Sure, there are certainly closet items that are best purchased at certain times of year. Sweaters and boots, for example, are most easily sourced in the lead-up to and the early days of fall. In the spring and summer, brands are less likely to have a wide variety of the items on offer—it’s simply not the season.

But where swimwear is concerned, we’re going to go ahead and say—contrary to general shopping habits—there is no wrong time to buy it. Of course, brands do certainly ramp up their offerings in the spring, but swimwear is a full-year staple. Yes, there are months of the year during which you are far more likely to throw on a bikini or one-piece. But the fact remains that warm-weather vacations are always on the table—and swimsuits can, thus, come in handy year-round.

All of which is to say, the start of the fall season isn’t stopping us from shopping for glamorous new swimwear to add to our collection. Quite the opposite, in fact. In that vein, we have been revisiting past SI Swimsuit photo shoots in search of our favorite styles and curating our own swimwear inventory accordingly.

In our search for new two-pieces to add to our collection, we came across a particularly stunning one that appeared on the pages of the 2022 issue. That year, Danish model Josephine Skriver traveled to Montenegro with the brand. On set, she wore a series of stunning swimsuits inspired by the colors and textures of the natural landscape. One of those swimsuits was JANTHEE’s stunning Olympia Top and Amy Bottom.

JANTHEE Olympia Top, $130 and Amy Bottom, $130 (janthee.com)

Josephine Skriver was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by JANTHEE. Earrings by Michelle Ross. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This swimsuit comes in a handful of colors and—though we may be biased—we have a soft spot for the electric blue hue that Skriver sported. The color, combined with its stunning ruching throughout, halter neck top and tie-side bottoms, makes for one glamorous suit.

Whether you’ve got a warm-weather vacation on the books or not, shop this two-piece for your next beachside adventure.

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

