Josephine Skriver Is a Vacation Babe in Staple Black Bikini
We want to be wherever Josephine Skriver is—Bimini Island, Bahamas to be exact.
The Danish supermodel gave fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked escape with a series of idyllic snaps that prove a timeless black bikini is always a good idea.
Standing knee-deep in the crystal-clear waters, Skriver flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a minimalist two-piece: a sleek underwire top with thin shoulder straps and a tie-back silhouette, paired with classic hipster bottoms. Her skin glistened in the sunlight, her wet hair slicked back—evidence of a refreshing dip to stay cool beneath the blazing Bahamian sun.
In the second photo, she lay in the sand with soft waves crashing over her long, lean legs and sipped from a fresh coconut, embodying beach goddess energy. Another video slide captured her laughing as she rode a jet ski with her best friend, Cecilie Mumgaard Geisler.
“Happy every hour 🐚,” the 32-year-old captioned the beachy carousel, exuding joy through the screen as miles of turquoise ocean stretched behind her.
In a follow-up TikTok from the same day, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel swam gracefully through the shallow waves to the tune of “OOO #vacationmode,” cementing her status as the ultimate island muse. The water, calm and glimmering, reflected the serene energy of the moment, while Skriver's genuine happiness was unmistakable. Her relaxed energy and natural beauty were on full display—and fans couldn’t get enough.
It’s no surprise Skriver knows how to stun in swimwear. The model made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2020 and returned to shoot for the magazine in Sacramento, the Dominican Republic and Montenegro. Her shoots have consistently captured her beauty, grace and deep sense of self—qualities she attributes to her upbringing and belief that beauty “means confidence.”
The mom of one has also noted how motherhood has shifted her perspective. “It’s made me more dimensional,” she shared in a Vogue Scandinavia cover story. “Technically, I’ve been so selfish in my life... But now, as a mother, I’ve almost grown to be two people.” She and her husband, musician Alexander De Leon, welcomed their daughter Aurora in August 2023.
When she’s not jetting off on tropical adventures or walking runways for the likes of Armani and Balmain, Skriver is focused on building her activewear brand, Joja, which she co-founded with fellow model Jasmine Tookes. The brand celebrates movement, wellness and strength—values that are deeply woven into Skriver’s personal and professional ethos.