Swimsuit

Josephine Skriver Is a Vacation Babe in Staple Black Bikini

The SI Swimsuit model and entrepreneur is thriving under the Bahamian sun.

Ananya Panchal

Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver / Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

We want to be wherever Josephine Skriver is—Bimini Island, Bahamas to be exact.

The Danish supermodel gave fans a glimpse into her sun-soaked escape with a series of idyllic snaps that prove a timeless black bikini is always a good idea.

Standing knee-deep in the crystal-clear waters, Skriver flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a minimalist two-piece: a sleek underwire top with thin shoulder straps and a tie-back silhouette, paired with classic hipster bottoms. Her skin glistened in the sunlight, her wet hair slicked back—evidence of a refreshing dip to stay cool beneath the blazing Bahamian sun.

In the second photo, she lay in the sand with soft waves crashing over her long, lean legs and sipped from a fresh coconut, embodying beach goddess energy. Another video slide captured her laughing as she rode a jet ski with her best friend, Cecilie Mumgaard Geisler.

“Happy every hour 🐚,” the 32-year-old captioned the beachy carousel, exuding joy through the screen as miles of turquoise ocean stretched behind her.

In a follow-up TikTok from the same day, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel swam gracefully through the shallow waves to the tune of “OOO #vacationmode,” cementing her status as the ultimate island muse. The water, calm and glimmering, reflected the serene energy of the moment, while Skriver's genuine happiness was unmistakable. Her relaxed energy and natural beauty were on full display—and fans couldn’t get enough.

It’s no surprise Skriver knows how to stun in swimwear. The model made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2020 and returned to shoot for the magazine in Sacramento, the Dominican Republic and Montenegro. Her shoots have consistently captured her beauty, grace and deep sense of self—qualities she attributes to her upbringing and belief that beauty “means confidence.”

The mom of one has also noted how motherhood has shifted her perspective. “It’s made me more dimensional,” she shared in a Vogue Scandinavia cover story. “Technically, I’ve been so selfish in my life... But now, as a mother, I’ve almost grown to be two people.” She and her husband, musician Alexander De Leon, welcomed their daughter Aurora in August 2023.

When she’s not jetting off on tropical adventures or walking runways for the likes of Armani and Balmain, Skriver is focused on building her activewear brand, Joja, which she co-founded with fellow model Jasmine Tookes. The brand celebrates movement, wellness and strength—values that are deeply woven into Skriver’s personal and professional ethos.

Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Sultry Spin on a Classic Black One-Piece Swimsuit. Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Sultry Spin on a Classic Black One-Piece Swimsuit. dark. Next

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion