Cindy Crawford Teases New Mother-Daughter Fashion Collab With Kaia Gerber
Something exciting is brewing, and just in time for National Daughter’s Day. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber just teased an upcoming fashion collab between the two models and clothing retailer Zara. The 58-year-old industry icon shared a cryptic Instagram post with her 8.2 million followers earlier today. She and her 23-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Casamigos tequila brand cofounder Rande Gerber, sat in customized director’s chairs with their names on them while on a photo shoot set.
Crawford and Gerber donned full-glam, including feathered brows, a flawless base, rosy blush and glossy mauve lips as they smiled bright and looked almost identical. Both Crawford and Gerber’s long dark brown locks were styled into their signature voluminous, smooth blowout, and the women donned sleek black blazers and strappy black block heels.
“Something special coming 📽️@zara,” Crawford, who posed for the 1988 SI Swimsuit Issue in Thailand with photographer Marc Hispard, wrote in her caption. The Meaningful Beauty founder included another pic of two fuzzy white bathrobes with “Cindy” and “Kaia” on the backs, as well as a snap of Crawford and French stylist, art director and photographer Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele cozied up on a big blue velvet couch.
