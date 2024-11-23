Kamie Crawford and Cindy Kimberly Declare Skin-Baring Sequined Gowns Are in for the Holidays
We already knew warm beige and brown tones were a staple for the colder months. But as the holiday season approaches and temperatures dip, it’s time for suede to step aside—sequins are officially stealing the spotlight. SI Swimsuit models Kamie Crawford and Cindy Kimberly just delivered their sparkling takes on the ultimate festive gowns, and we’re absolutely obsessed with both looks.
The former Catfish host attended the 2024 Ebody Power 100 List event as an honoree at Nya Studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 17 in the most perfect chocolate brown trench coat dress featuring a collar detail and thigh-high slit. The dazzling David Koma number glistened underneath the lights and perfectly complemented Crawford’s signature brown lip and flawless bronzed makeup, courtesy of glam guru Kevin Luong. The 32-year-old left the floor-length number loosely belted on one side to reveal a breathtaking tennis necklace from Le Vian Jewelry and a tasteful touch of décolleté. She opted for a sleek, voluminous updo with a few face-framing pieces left loose and curled, and completed the look, styled by Monica Rose, with brown strappy stilettos.
“fall-la-la-la-la✨🍂🫶🏽,” the Maryland native captioned an Instagram post of the stunning ensemble and added “It’s an honor to be your honoree @ebonymagazine✨🥹🥂 EBONY POWER 100: INFLUENTIAL CREATORS 📸: @tonybeephoto,” under a separate series of images.
“She’s an icon. She’s a legend 🔥🔥,” Nider Tatiana Ruiz commented.
“The most stunning!!!” Olivia Lux exclaimed.
Kimberly, who posed for the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue, pulled a beautiful piece from her clothing line LOBA’s new winter collection, and it certainly makes for an ideal holiday party piece. She posed on an extravagant staircase in the Disa Maxi Dress ($220), a glittering gold-beige gown featuring a ruched sweetheart neckline, thick straps and a figure-hugging silhouette.
The 26-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, rocked the most gorgeous, glowy sultry glam look including a sheer wash of taupe eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, chiseled cheekbones, champagne highlighter, feathered brows and glossy brown lip. The Netherlands-born model, who is dating English soccer player Dele Alli, kept her accessories minimal, wearing a gold pendant necklace, a single chunky ring and nude peep-toe heels. Her dark locks were smooth and straight with one side delicately placed behind her ear. Kimberly showed off her hourglass figure and slim, toned arms as she nailed a variety of flattering poses.
“break the internet,” singer Lo Nightluy wrote under the Nov. 21 carousel. “I’m obsessed.”
“Gorgeous! So sleek and shimmering! Perfect!” one fan gushed.