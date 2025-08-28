Kamie Crawford Elevates Staple Swim Look With This Simple Accessory
Kamie Crawford just turned up the heat in paradise—and did it all without breaking the bank.
The SI Swimsuit model, who’s been booked and glowing all summer, dropped a new photo carousel from her dreamy stay at The Cove Atlantis, and fans are obsessed. She wore a fiery red bikini from SEMA Selection, styled it with bold, beachy accessories and soft-launched a mystery man in the background of a sun-kissed selfie. Iconic behavior.
Her swimwear set of choice was the brand’s Capri Top and Bottom in Spice, both on sale for $15 each. The buttery-soft halter features tie straps and a vibrant, saturated red hue that popped beautifully against her bronzed skin. The cheeky ruched bottoms with double straps highlighted her hourglass curves—proving you don’t need a designer label to look like a supermodel on the sand.
The 32-year-old elevated the look with a dazzling Fruit Bead Waterfall Necklace from Zara (now sold out) that added the perfect playful punch. The multi-colored baubles and fruit-shaped charms made the entire outfit feel cool and editorial. She also added dangly gold bracelets and white earrings from EP Jewels, and tied it all together with sleek black sunglasses from Vehla. The vibe was total retro glamour meets island goddess—and it‘s giving us flashbacks to her most recent shoot with the magazine in Belize last year.
“this & my phone being on dnd for 5 days @thecoveatlantis 🦀🦞🦐🦑🐙🌺🌞 thank you to everyone at The Cove & @circlepr for the most beautiful stay 🥹♥️,” the Maryland native captioned the carousel.
“She’s a happy girly pop! ❤️😍,” Jasmine Sanders commented.
“Babe wake up! Kamie posted her man’s eye!” One fan exclaimed.
“This happiness and vacation glow looks GOODT on you!!” Justin Frett chimed.
Shot against the stunning backdrop of the Bahamas, Crawford’s photos served pure coastal magic. Her glowy skin, soft smolder and easy elegance remind us why she’s a favorite on and off camera. Crawford is more than just a pretty face—she’s a multi-hyphenate talent. In addition to her three consecutive SI Swimsuit features, she’s the host of Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford, a Webby Award–winning podcast about modern relationships and a celebrated TV personality. She is best known for her long run as the host of MTV’s Catfish, which she retired from last fall after six years of leading the reality series.
Whether she’s stepping out in couture or making a $30 bikini look like a million bucks, Crawford proves again and again that confidence—and great accessorizing—is the ultimate flex.
