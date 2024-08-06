Kamie Crawford’s Gorgeous, Beaded Neutral Dress Perfectly Hugs Her Hourglass Figure
Model and TV host Kamie Crawford has been nailing her tropical vacation looks of late. The three-time SI Swimsuit model, who has posed for the brand in St. Croix, Dominica and Belize since her debut in 2022, was photographed in a series of fabulous, glamorous digital camera pics. In them, she donned a stunning figure-hugging taupe maxi dress featuring thin beaded straps and an open back.
Crawford accessorized with chunky swirly hoop earrings, a dainty gold necklace, a few delicate bracelets on each wrist and gold statement rings. She posed poolside in the Johansen Official dress and showed off her hourglass figure, bold smolder and impeccable modeling skills.
“The magic hour ⌛️,” the 31-year-old captioned the Instagram carousel.
“The neutral dress vibing with the neutral background…so aesthetically pleasing 😂,” one follower commented.
“You have the best fits,” Hannah Berner added.
“STAHHHHPPPP SO GORG 🐚🥥🤎,” Emma Loney gushed.
“BRONZE GODDESS! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎✨,” one fan chimed.
“Omg my magical girl!!! 😍😍😍😍,” another exclaimed.
Crawford, who has an incredible sense of style, has previously stated that she developed her fashion sense after moving to New York City as a teenager.
“I love how individualistic and subjective fashion is there. More is more and you can literally wear whatever you want. I love to dress based on how I feel—sometimes I want to cover up, sometimes I want to show it all off. But [no matter what], I want to feel comfortable and confident,” she shared with USA Today. “I often get praised for making really simple outfits look put together, and my trick is layering gold jewelry! Chunky gold necklaces, rings and a classic pair of gold hoops can upgrade a simple jeans and T-shirt look. Adding on a cool jacket can always elevate a look, too.”