Kamie Crawford Was a Red Hot Vision in This Crochet String Swimsuit in Belize
Kamie Crawford is a total natural in front of the camera, and the model effortlessly makes that clear each year she poses for the SI Swimsuit Issue. The three-time brand star traveled to Belize for her feature in the 2024 magazine. The TV show host, who is best known for her roles on MTV’s Catfish and Are You the One? was photographed by Derek Kettela for the 60th anniversary edition, and she absolutely nailed it. Her confidence, star power and fiery energy were practically palpable as she donned a stunning and daring series of red hot bikinis, monokinis and one-pieces.
From sporty zip-up suits and the cutest watermelon-inspired two-piece to strappy, cut-out numbers and this trendy crochet bikini, the 31-year-old proved her versatility and ability to look good in everything.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
JMP the Label Cabo Top - Red, $84 and Cozumel Bottom - Red, $98 (jmpthelabel.com)
This beautiful cherry red string crochet set is handmade with materials from Bali, and offers minimal coverage but lots of adjustability. Shop more at jmpthelabel.com.
Crawford, who is a former Miss Teen USA, traveled to St. Croix for her 2022 debut with the franchise and Dominica last year. She has spoken out about how “honored” she was to be asked back to pose for the brand multiple years in a row.
“This family is incredible. The women are amazing and powerful and smart and so talented. I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Crawford gushed. “It’s really a family. I think that a lot of people would think that maybe there’s like competition, or people are being catty. It’s not like that at all. Everybody is so supportive and loving. I was even surprised, you know, coming from a pageant background, I didn’t know what it was going to be like. But the girls are really, really amazing and they are just as beautiful and hot on the inside as they are outside.”