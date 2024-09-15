Kate Hudson Is Bringing This Polarizing Fashion Trend Back at Toronto International Film Festival
While peplum tops were all the rage in the early 2010s, we’ve noticed that more and more celebrities have been spotted in the somewhat polarizing garment in recent years. Take Reese Witherspoon at a film premiere and Florence Pugh at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, both in 2023.
More recently in the pop culture lexicon, actress Kate Hudson donned a Vivienne Westwood gown featuring a pink peplum top with a silky, floor-length skirt on her lower half. The 45-year-old singer-actress was styled by Marc Eram for the Sept. 12 premiere of Shell during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. The Almost Famous star accessorized with a diamond-encrusted plunging necklace by Tiffany & Co., and wore her blonde locks in a sleek and wavy blowout, courtesy of hairstylist Marcus Francis. Meanwhile, makeup artist Quinn Murphy opted for complimentary blush on Hudson’s cheeks, flirty lashes and a pink lip.
Following the film’s premiere on Thursday evening, Hudson showed off several pics of her look on Instagram the next day.
“What a great night celebrating the world premiere of SHELL 🦞 @tiff_net,” she wrote in her caption. “Thank you for the best time as always Toronto. Congrats to my director @maxminghella for making such a wild and enjoyable film 💃.”
“Love the dress and her! 💕,” one of Hudson’s 18.1 million followers commented.
“Andie Anderson hasn’t aged a day!!!!! 🔥🔥,” another fan quipped, referencing Hudson’s character in in the 2003 rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
“That's your color and your hair looks 🔥,” one user gushed.
“This dress!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” an additional follower applauded.