Katie Austin Was Dripping in Crystals in Bermuda—Is That the ‘Life of a Showgirl?’
Katie Austin is no stranger to a head-turning SI Swimsuit moment, but her latest photo shoot felt straight out of a Taylor Swift music video. Or better yet, a scene from the singer’s freshly dropped 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Austin, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 after co-winning the brand’s open casting call, returned to the fold for her fifth consecutive year in a dazzling shoot with Ben Watts in Bermuda. And while all her looks this year were unforgettable, one, in particular, screamed showgirl glamour.
Golden hour sparkle
For the ultra-daring moment, the 32-year-old modeled a jaw-dropping gold body chain by L.A.-based brand JÉBLANC. Handmade with delicate golden links and cascading teardrop crystals, the one-size, adjustable Body Bijoux was designed to layer over clothes or bare skin.
Austin styled it the boldest way possible—paired with only high-cut neutral thong bottoms and nothing else. She posed topless with her hands strategically covering her chest, channeling full beach goddess energy.
The piece moved like water and shimmered in the sunlight, reflecting the island’s blue skies and clear water as Austin struck multiple powerful poses. It was bold. It was brilliant. And it was the perfect nod to The Life of a Showgirl’s glitter-drenched, sultry aesthetic.
From swimwear to stage-ready
The styling of this year’s Bermuda photo shoot leaned into natural materials and feminine energy—shells, pearls, lucite jewelry and beachside textures with an ethereal finish. Austin’s body chain moment added a high-voltage pop of drama to the mix. Think metallics with a story to tell; an accessory that blurs the lines between swimwear and stagewear.
If Swift’s new album explores the beauty of confidence, performance, reinvention and drama, then Austin nailed the theme in this iconic, sculptural piece. Whether you’re posing for a cover or dancing barefoot in your kitchen, this look captures the essence of main character energy.
Shop the look
JÉBLANC’s Body Bijoux ($2,400) is handcrafted in Los Angeles and made with a mix of gold-plated steel chains, PVC and glass teardrop crystals and adjustable fastenings. Each piece is made to order, designed to sculpt the body like armor. It’s part fashion, part art and 100% unforgettable.
About Austin
Today, Austin is a fitness entrepreneur and content creator. She is known for her vibrant energy and empowering presence on set, and she brings that exact contagious upbeat personality to social media.
Based in Los Angeles, the Virginia native runs the Katie Austin App, a subscription-based wellness platform offering hundreds of virtual workouts. With a mission to inspire women to live confidently, actively and joyfully, Austin continues to build a powerful community rooted in balance and self-love.